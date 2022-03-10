news, local-news,

AN ART program that has allowed dozens of creatives to showcase their work has unveiled a new exhibition. The St John of God art space's new exhibition - Wall Flowers - features works from more than a dozen female artists from around the Bendigo region. "It was never planned to be all female just naturally grew that way," curator Nathan Sims said. "We head hunted local artist who would fit our theme of contemporary floral works. Read more: BIG4 Bendigo Marong Holiday Park boasts new experiences for guests "One artist is from Boort, one from Kerang and one from Castlemaine but a majority of the artists are from Bendigo." Mr Sim and St John of God launched the art space at the end of 2020 and have had up to 70 artists show their work. "It is an ongoing program that we rotate the works on every three months," he said. "We alternate between solo and group exhibitions." Read more: Council to pursue four circular economy solutions to manage region's waste COVID restrictions and lockdowns have hampered how many people can view the exhibitions that are in the atrium at St John of God Bendigo but Mr Sim said the program has still be successful. "Our intention is to open it to the public a bit more with restrictions easing," he said. "We have still tended to sell one or two artworks each show, even through lockdown. "The whole intention is promoting art in Bendigo area and letting artists do their thing." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dNmjTCUWGCi8W4CsChEdGZ/cb889eb6-e688-4598-bb01-ccc361df0daf.jpg/r12_11_4840_2739_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg