OUR DEMOCRACY might not be broken but it certainly gives too much time to vested interests, a filmmaker says ahead of the Bendigo premiere of Regenerating Australia. The documentary asks: "what would Australia look like by 2030 if we simply listened to the needs of its people?" It will make its Bendigo debut on Thursday night following showings in Melbourne and Sydney this week Award-winning filmmaker Damon Gameau - whose other works include That Sugar Film and 2040 - spent four months interviewing people about their hopes and dreams. More news: Bendigo unleaded petrol closes in on $2 a litre What followed was a film asking people to imagine "democracy 2.0" and a slew of potential reforms to Australian life. Mr Gameau said the documentary is not an overt criticism of Australian democracy. "There's some great aspects of our democracy, but the idea that constituents are truly being listened to is a bit of a misnomer," he said. A third of the cash major political parties received at the last federal election came from "undisclosed sources", a Grattan Institute analysis found in 2020. "There is so much we don't know about where political parties get their money," the institute found. Mr Gameau said that was not the sort of democracy that people wanted. Interviews for the documentary took place in 2020 off the back of a horror bushfire season and as COVID-19 sparked debates about the way the nation should rebuild. "The number one thing that kept coming up was to get back a sense of community again," Mr Gameau said. "They wanted to know people in their towns, they wanted jobs there so their young people would not have to leave and they wanted to be involved in community projects." That sense united people across political divides, Mr Gameau said. So did the environment and climate change, even if conservative people used different language on what can be a deeply partisan series of topics. "Farmers might talk about having the greener hills and cleaner water of 30 years ago, for example, while people in the city would say they wanted more action on climate change," Mr Gameau said. Those interviews were not the only place such a phenomenon has been detected. Research by Australian Community Media - the publisher of this masthead - shows readers are demanding action on climate change and the environment ahead of the federal election. The documentary puts forward a number of ways to grow communities, jobs and tackle climate change. All have been assessed by experts to make sure they are achievable. "I didn't want them to feel utopian," Mr Gameau said. "And as it turns out, a majority of things you will see in the documentary are already underway ... its just about scaling them up." WWF Australia has provided $2 million to help groups that want to capitalise on some of the ideas raised in the film. Bendigo's premier will also include performances and a Q and A about some of the big issues the nation faces. For bookings, visit www.events.humanitix.com/regenerating-australia-village-bendigo

