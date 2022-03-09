PGA Tour: In-form Lucas Herbert set for Players Championship debut

news, local-news,

Lucas Herbert will make his debut this week at the iconic Players Championship held at TPC Sawgrass (Stadium Course) in Florida. First held in 1974, the tournament is considered as the "fifth" major on the PGA Tour schedule and has the richest prize pool in golf - USD $20,000,000. In addition to a large payday - the winner also receives a five-year exemption on the PGA Tour, three-year invite to the Masters and a raft of other tournament exemptions. Herbert couldn't be more excited to finally have the opportunity to compete in the tournament. "There's so much history and iconic moments that have happened at TPC Sawgrass," he said on social media. "Everyone knows the par-three 17th island green as well as the final stretch from 16-18 where there have been so many great and dramatic moments." Herbert tees up on the par-four 10th hole in the early hours of Friday morning AEDT alongside Brendon Todd and Chez Reavie. Sport news: Also in the field includes defending champion Justin Thomas, 2004 winner Adam Scott, Rory McIlroy (2019), Webb Simpson (2018) and Jason Day (2016). Herbert heads into the tournament on the back of a top-10 finish at last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational. He was playing alongside fellow Australian Scott and made up 26 places on Sunday after an impressive four-under par round to finish T7. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/anthony.pinda/727befbf-a537-4197-8e07-d67f36b0a889.jpg/r0_523_1816_1549_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg