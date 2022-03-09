community, pets of the week, pets, gallery, regional animal, animal, adoption, animals up for adoption bendigo, cats

CENTRAL Victoria's Pets of the Week showcases the animals in our region's shelters that are looking for a home and a second chance. Take a look at the pets up for adoption in our gallery, or scroll on for more information. Please note due to COVID-19 concerns, some shelters have implemented new rules to help minimise health risks. BARC is operated by the City of Greater Bendigo. Its mission is to provide a safe and caring temporary home for lost or surrendered pets and its vision is to help create a community of responsible pet owners. BARC's aim is to match people with the perfect pet. To do this it holds a one-on-one meet and greet with the person and the animal they would like to adopt, so it's important to make an appointment. BARC encourages responsible pet ownership and all adopted cats and dogs are desexed, vaccinated, and micro-chipped prior to heading into their new homes. All animals available for adoption are listed on its website. Keep up to date with what's happening at BARC by liking its Facebook page. Mt Alexander Animal Welfare Inc (MAAW) is a not-for-profit animal welfare organisation providing council pound services and quality care to surrendered and homeless animals in the Mt Alexander Shire. MAAW has broad networks with reputable rehoming programs to help find suitable lifelong homes for animals in their care. Adoptions are by appointment only by visiting our website or calling the shelter direct on 5472 5277. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Campaspe Animal Shelter is making some operational changes, in place from Friday, March 27, 2020. Its team of staff and volunteers will continue to care for all animals at the shelter. Access to its services will now be by appointment only. Adoptions: All other services such as, surrenders, stray animals, reclaims and microchipping: Please call the shelter team on 5480 3005 to make an appointment for any of its services prior to heading out. For full details on its adoption process, please head to the Campaspe Animal Shelter website at campaspeanimalshelter.com.au Located at 520 McKenzie Road, Echuca. For any enquiries phone 5480 3005. Phone 5461 0610 or click here for further information. Volunteers at Chally Animal Rescue come from a range of backgrounds - but they all have one thing in common - and they are all passionate about helping the forgotten animals in society. On a daily basis, volunteers will look after the foster animals and help them get adopted into loving, forever homes. But more than this, volunteers are passionate about long-term solutions and community education; their dream is one day Chally Animal Rescue is no longer needed. Note: Dog adoption meets will be on lead in an outdoor area only. Cat adoptions will be pick-up only, no meet and greets are available. Prior to pick-up, video of the cats personality and temperament in foster carer home can be provided upon request One person from the adopting family may attend adoption meet or pick-up only. Social distancing rules between adopter and Chally member will apply. Payment by card only - no cash. Hands are to be washed and disposable will be provided for completing required online documentation for adoptions. Learn more at facebook.com/challyanimalrescue, email theteam@challyanimalrescue.org.au or call 0448 327 128. If you are part of an animal rescue group and have pets that are waiting to be adopted, contact us with your pets profiles. Email us at addynews@bendigoadvertiser.com.au or phone 5434 4470 for more information.

