Tickets are now on sale for the Bendigo Symphony Orchestra's first concert of the 2022 season. The concert, entitled Frozen Springs, will feature brilliant young cellist Charlotte Miles who will be the soloist in Tchaikovsky's Rococo Variations. Miles has performed in Carnegie Hall, New York and Opera Bastille, Paris and toured internationally with the Australian Youth Orchestra as Principal Cello. She is the only cellist selected for the Australian Chamber Orchestra's 2022 Emerging Artist Program. Bendigo audiences who heard Miles perform as part of the Bendigo Chamber Music Festival earlier this year will have no doubt that she will bring both attributes to her performance with BSO. Also on the program is Aaron Copland's popular Appalachian Spring Orchestral Suite and a new work by Australian composer Christopher Healy called Renewing Rain. The concert will be held on Sunday, April 3 at The Capital Theatre. It will be the first of four concerts the BSO will hold in The Capital and Ulumbarra theatres, the first season it has presented all of its concerts in Bendigo's premier venues. For tickets, click here.

