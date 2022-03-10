news, local-news, news, subscriberonly, local

TWO Bendigo students have won big and made history in the under 21 division of the 75th Australian DanceSport Championships. Sam Brown, 19, and Berkley Wood, 18, competed in the DanceSport competition in Bendigo, held between March 4-6 at the Schweppes Centre, and won in all three disciplines - Ballroom, New Vogue and Latin American. They are the first couple in the event's history to win all three dance disciplines. The pair, who have been dancing together for eight years, also came third in the Adult 10 dance. The couple was ecstatic with their performances. Read more: Coliban River catchment storages near Kyneton in 'strong position' after summer months "It was amazing," Mr Brown said. "It was such a big achievement that we were lost for words. We were so happy." The pair had trained hard in the months prior to the competition. They travelled to Sydney to meet their coaches even and had their coach fly from the Gold Coast to help them with their preparations. Read more: Bendigo man arrested over alleged burglaries at multiple construction sites Mr Brown, who relocated from Shepparton to Bendigo, has been studying second year physiotherapy at the Latrobe Bendigo campus, while Ms Wood was in first year business at the same campus. The competition, which is usually held in Melbourne, was held in Bendigo for the first time in its 75-year history, with 400 couples from around the country competing. It was a welcome event given the restrictions put on the sport due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "It was great to be out on the dancefloor competing again," Ms Wood said. "After roughly 18 months without competitions, we were so excited and happy to be competing again and we just gave it everything we had. "It was great dancing in front of my hometown crowd." MORE NEWS: Victorian man dies from Japanese Encephalitis virus The titles won means the couple is eligible to represent Australia in the under 21 division at the World Dance Sport Federation Championships in Poland, Netherlands and Romania later in the year. "it is great to be living in the same city as Berkley after competing together for the last eight years," Mr Brown said. "We are finally able to practice which is helping our preparation for competitions. "As Berkley and I both study at La Trobe University over the next few years it will make it so much easier for us to maintain our elite level of dancing."

