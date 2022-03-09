Quarry Hill Croquet Club members head to Sydney for championships, Eire Cup

news, local-news,

Quarry Hill Croquet Club is sending two of its members to New South Wales to compete at the 2022 AC Men's & Women's Singles Championships. Christine Eiffert and Lois Kirk head off to Sydney on Thursday to compete against some of the best association croquet players from across Australia. Starting Saturday, the duo will compete in the singles championships before playing in the women's team in the iconic Eire Cup event alongside Elaine Coverdale (Essendon) and Patricia Devlin (Castlemaine). After weeks of training and preparations, Eiffert can't wait to head north to compete. "We've been training down in Melbourne and also up here at Quarry Hill and we are excited to get up to Sydney to play," Eiffert said. During the first four days of the singles event, players will compete in a knockout style tournament playing the best of three game matches. Sport news: Selection for the event was based on current ranking and handicap - with it also marking the first time QHCC has sent two of its members to the tournament. Eiffert said all players would be tough competitors once the tournament gets underway. "They're all very good," Eiffert said. "Most of the competitors have played in championships before and are all great players." The tournament is being held at several venues across Sydney. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/anthony.pinda/9cdbf7f4-7e05-47c7-baae-55c84a9e2cc9.jpg/r12_252_4916_3023_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg