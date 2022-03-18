news, local-news, bendigo sustainability festival, sustainability, environment, heathcote, trees, spring plains, wildlife, forest crisis

ANCIENT central Victorian trees need to be protected if native plants and animals are to survive the ecological crises ravaging the state, conservationists say. They are preparing to share some of their game changing work at next weekend's Bendigo Sustainability Festival, which will showcase work being done across the region to deal with climate change and biodiversity declines. The Biolinks Alliance has warned that more work is needed to map and protect a dwindling number of pre-colonial trees across central Victoria. More news: Daily COVID-19 case numbers drop below 180 after days of high numbers Project facilitator Cameron O'Mara spent part of Thursday documenting flora and fauna around one such tree south of Heathcote, which towers above every other living thing in its gully. Just one set of its fallen branches are thicker than two thirds of the tree trunks that fill his eyeline in every direction. "It really does sit there as a stark reminder of what the forest once would have looked like," Mr O'Mara said. It likely seeded around the period when Jonathan Swift was writing Gulliver's Travels, 300 years ago; and was probably the size of some nearby trees when the First Fleet landed 820 kilometers away in Botany Bay, in 1788. No-one knows why it was not torn down as miners and foresters swept through this forest from the Gold Rush onwards. Maybe the miners who sunk shafts here wanted some shade. It has now become vital wildlife struggling to maintain a foothold in land where most trees are too young to have formed natural hollows for shelter. Vulnerable native tree-dwellers called phascogales use those hollows to nest. Critically endangered swift parrots feed on the huge amount of nectar the tree produces as they migrate through the area. And bugs and fungi thrive under the leaves and huge branches that crash onto a forest floor long devoid of topsoil. "It is a lynchpin and it's what we want to achieve in getting the forest back to what it once was," Mr O'Mara said. Biolinks executive director Sophie Bickford plans to speak about reconnecting the landscape when she speaks at the Bendigo Sustainability Festival on Sunday. "We exist to support communities to collaborate and rebuild biolinks," she said. Biolinks has recently been working with volunteers to map old trees in farms and paddocks around Heathcote. More news: Concerns mount over rising cost of living in central Victoria The alliance has teamed up with the community to thin out the regrowth forest in one gully and speed up development of a new generation of giant trees. "We need to think about the wide range of habitats that were once in an area, and are probably still just hanging in there," Dr Bickford said. Many ecologists have warned that urgent action is needed to stop Victoria-wide biodiversity declines, prompting a recent parliamentary inquiry to recommend 74 reforms. Eventually, Mr O'Mara would like to see forest gullies like the one south of Heathcote transformed. He points to a creek-bed running past the 300 year old tree, with its steep, hard banks that water hardly soaks into. It would originally have been a series of pools filled with water most of the year, with plants, animals and fungi feeding on centuries of nutrient-dense leaves and woods from surrounding trees. Mr O'Mara spies one of the few native aquatic plants holding on in this gully. The Bendigo Sustainability Festival takes place at White Hills' Garden for the Future next Sunday, March 27 from 10am to 3.30. A gold coin donation will be required for entry. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

