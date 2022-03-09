Bendigo district club golf results | March 1-6

sport, local-sport,

Men: Winners: I. Edwards (23), W. Mildren (11) 44 Runners-up: P. Watson (10), L. Hobbs (20) 43 Third: D. Higgins (13), S. Chesher (32) 42 c/b Fourth: K. Oliver (15), A. Dohnt (6) 42 Women: Winners: N. Arundell (28), B. Collins (30) 43 Runners-up: M. Pitts (23), J. Kennedy (12) 42 c/b Third: A. Robinson (44), J. Wilson (28) 42 Fourth: E. O'Connor, R. Iser 42 NTP: A. Dohnt (1st), M. Fitzgerald (18th), H. Hogan (1st), J. Wilson (1st), A. Galea (6th), D. Higgins (16th), W. Mildren (18th), G. Robinson (18th), H. Lindrea (18th second shot), A. Robinson (18th second shot) Men: Winners: R. Gailbrath (20), R. Smith (24) 43 Runners-up: J. Randles (17), G. Robinson (35) 42 Third: L. Craig (14), D. Osborne (18) 41 c/b Fourth: R. Threlfall (11), B. Makeham (19) 41 c/b Fifth: B. Duan (17), G. Ward (9) 41 c/b Women: Winners: A. Barrett (30), A. Minnis (35) 41 Runners-up: E. O'Connor (19), R. Iser (11) 39 Third: A. McCulloch (29), M. Edgar (45) 37 Juniors: Winner: J. Jackson-Leahy (10) 30 c/b Runner-up: N. Warfe (22) 30 NTP: S. Lee (1st), M. Purdon (1st), G, Ward (6th), J. Jackson-Leahy (16th), P. Pyke (18th), P. Wilkinson (18th), R. Iser (18th second shot), J. Fry (18th second shot) Aggregate winners: Men: G. Robinson, J. Randles 41, 42=83 Women: E. O'Connor, R. Iser 42, 39=81 Peter Kealy Memorial winners: G. Robinson, J. Randles Sport news: Men: A-Grade: J. Harris (8) 37, R. Champion (9) 37 B-Grade: G. Annand (15) 40, G. Beames (12) 37 C-Grade: S. Bice (21) 41, P. Schneider (20) 39 Placings: D.Conley (13) 37, K. Purdon (18) 37, M. Nachmann (1) 37, R. Baker (10) 37 Men (Nett): A-Grade: M. Tatt (4) 65, S. Bishop (10) 69 B-Grade: B. James (14) 64 (Monthly Medal), J. Pollock (12) 69 C-Grade: D. Somerton (32) 70, P. Duffy (21) 70 Women (Par): Winner: J. Roberts (-1) 4 Runner-up: P. Barry (20) -1 NTP: G. Barnes (3rd), G. Long (11th), H. Fyffe (16th), M. Bamford (8th), J. Robers (Super Pin), J. Farrell (3rd) Winners: Jackson, Foley & Roberts 57 Runners-up: Taylor, Needs & Rothacker 51 Third: Treyvaud, Raftery & Hall 51 NTP: D. Roberts (11th), A. Kelly (12th), L. Harding (16th), G. Taylor (17th) Nine hole: Y. O'Neill (22) 14, J. Prior (20) 12 A-Grade: S. Burton (8) 41, R. Bransgrove (12) 40 B-Grade: F. Keating (16) 42, W. Matthews (14) 41 C-Grade: D. Burford (24) 43, M. Brown (22) 40 c/b NTP: R. Graham (5th), M. Leonard (5th), S. Burton (11th), T. Harvey (17th) Placings: T. Lynch (29) 43, B. McConnell (16) 40, S. Dean (6) 39, B. Evorall (1) 38 c/b, D. Dawson (6) 38 c/b, B. Spence (28) 38 c/b A-Grade: D. Davidson (28) 31, J. Knight (33) 28 c/b Placings: J. Goode (21) 28, S. Wheeler (31) 18 NTP: S. Wheeler (16th), J. Knight (17th) A-Grade: D. Dawson (6) 41, S. Rodgers (11) 39 c/b B-Grade: M. Smith (13) 39, N. Reidy (13) 38 C-Grade: D. Lougoon (19) 37, D. Samson (22) 36 NTP: I. Frost (12th), G. Elliott (17th) Winners: P. Squire. J. Aldridge. J. Kofoed & R. Powell 66.125 Runners-up: D. Roberts, N. Wallace, S. Young & D. Jackson 67.625 Third: L. Harding, L. Robertson, S. Spath, & L. Harvey 67.75 NTP: 16th: Liz Raftery. (A). 17th: Pam Squire (B)9 Holes: G. Cox 10 Winner: L. Forster (26) 34 Runner-up: M. Newlan (11) 30 Comp balls: P. Bates, D. Ryan, H. Ward Summer Aggregate winner: L. Forster Overall winners: J. Ward/S. Piggott 79, L. Kirby/B. Gardner 74, T. Booth/R. Woolley 71 c/b, A. Masters/Wheeler 71, P. Scown/G. Dawson 70 Placings: K. Allen/B. Coghlan 69 c/b, P. Kelly/A. Rosos 69 c/b, P. Masterson/Anthony 69 c/b NTP: C. Jones (3rd), G. Skinner (7th), B. Johnstone (10th), B. Gunn (12th), J. Ward (16th) A-Grade: M. Hafkamp (-1) -2, D. Sherwell (9) E B-Grade: J. Young (12) -5 c/b (Monthly Medal), J. Battersby (13) -5 C-Grade: N. Wells (17) -1, M. Anderson (15) +1 c/b D-Grade: J. Adams (21) +1, R. Stonehouse (23) +2 A-Grade: M. Barnes (6) 38, B. Gardner (9) 35 c/b, J. Hafkamp (5) 35 B-Grade: D. Pierce (20) 40, K. Lo (15) 36 c/b, M. Gardner (14) 36 C-Grade: D. Dempster (27) 39, G. Allan (21) 34, C. Hosking (32) 33 c/b

