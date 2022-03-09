Bendigo district club golf results | March 1-6
Axedale
- Friday March 4 (4BBB Stableford)
Men:
Winners: I. Edwards (23), W. Mildren (11) 44
Runners-up: P. Watson (10), L. Hobbs (20) 43
Third: D. Higgins (13), S. Chesher (32) 42 c/b
Fourth: K. Oliver (15), A. Dohnt (6) 42
Women:
Winners: N. Arundell (28), B. Collins (30) 43
Runners-up: M. Pitts (23), J. Kennedy (12) 42 c/b
Third: A. Robinson (44), J. Wilson (28) 42
Fourth: E. O'Connor, R. Iser 42
NTP: A. Dohnt (1st), M. Fitzgerald (18th), H. Hogan (1st), J. Wilson (1st), A. Galea (6th), D. Higgins (16th), W. Mildren (18th), G. Robinson (18th), H. Lindrea (18th second shot), A. Robinson (18th second shot)
- Saturday March 5 (4BBB Stableford)
Men:
Winners: R. Gailbrath (20), R. Smith (24) 43
Runners-up: J. Randles (17), G. Robinson (35) 42
Third: L. Craig (14), D. Osborne (18) 41 c/b
Fourth: R. Threlfall (11), B. Makeham (19) 41 c/b
Fifth: B. Duan (17), G. Ward (9) 41 c/b
Women:
Winners: A. Barrett (30), A. Minnis (35) 41
Runners-up: E. O'Connor (19), R. Iser (11) 39
Third: A. McCulloch (29), M. Edgar (45) 37
Juniors:
Winner: J. Jackson-Leahy (10) 30 c/b
Runner-up: N. Warfe (22) 30
NTP: S. Lee (1st), M. Purdon (1st), G, Ward (6th), J. Jackson-Leahy (16th), P. Pyke (18th), P. Wilkinson (18th), R. Iser (18th second shot), J. Fry (18th second shot)
Aggregate winners:
Men: G. Robinson, J. Randles 41, 42=83
Women: E. O'Connor, R. Iser 42, 39=81
Peter Kealy Memorial winners: G. Robinson, J. Randles
Sport news:
Belvoir Park
- Wednesday March 2 (Stableford/Women's Monthly Medal)
Men:
A-Grade: J. Harris (8) 37, R. Champion (9) 37
B-Grade: G. Annand (15) 40, G. Beames (12) 37
C-Grade: S. Bice (21) 41, P. Schneider (20) 39
Placings: D.Conley (13) 37, K. Purdon (18) 37, M. Nachmann (1) 37, R. Baker (10) 37
- Saturday March 5 (Stroke/Monthly Medal/Par)
Men (Nett):
A-Grade: M. Tatt (4) 65, S. Bishop (10) 69
B-Grade: B. James (14) 64 (Monthly Medal), J. Pollock (12) 69
C-Grade: D. Somerton (32) 70, P. Duffy (21) 70
Women (Par):
Winner: J. Roberts (-1) 4
Runner-up: P. Barry (20) -1
NTP: G. Barnes (3rd), G. Long (11th), H. Fyffe (16th), M. Bamford (8th), J. Robers (Super Pin), J. Farrell (3rd)
Bendigo
- Thursday February 24 (Irish Stableford)
Winners: Jackson, Foley & Roberts 57
Runners-up: Taylor, Needs & Rothacker 51
Third: Treyvaud, Raftery & Hall 51
NTP: D. Roberts (11th), A. Kelly (12th), L. Harding (16th), G. Taylor (17th)
Nine hole: Y. O'Neill (22) 14, J. Prior (20) 12
- Saturday February 26 (Stableford)
A-Grade: S. Burton (8) 41, R. Bransgrove (12) 40
B-Grade: F. Keating (16) 42, W. Matthews (14) 41
C-Grade: D. Burford (24) 43, M. Brown (22) 40 c/b
NTP: R. Graham (5th), M. Leonard (5th), S. Burton (11th), T. Harvey (17th)
- Sunday February 27 (Stableford)
Placings: T. Lynch (29) 43, B. McConnell (16) 40, S. Dean (6) 39, B. Evorall (1) 38 c/b, D. Dawson (6) 38 c/b, B. Spence (28) 38 c/b
- Tuesday March 1 (Stableford)
A-Grade: D. Davidson (28) 31, J. Knight (33) 28 c/b
Placings: J. Goode (21) 28, S. Wheeler (31) 18
NTP: S. Wheeler (16th), J. Knight (17th)
- Wednesday March 2
A-Grade: D. Dawson (6) 41, S. Rodgers (11) 39 c/b
B-Grade: M. Smith (13) 39, N. Reidy (13) 38
C-Grade: D. Lougoon (19) 37, D. Samson (22) 36
NTP: I. Frost (12th), G. Elliott (17th)
- Thursday March 3 (Four Person Ambrose)
Winners: P. Squire. J. Aldridge. J. Kofoed & R. Powell 66.125
Runners-up: D. Roberts, N. Wallace, S. Young & D. Jackson 67.625
Third: L. Harding, L. Robertson, S. Spath, & L. Harvey 67.75
NTP: 16th: Liz Raftery. (A). 17th: Pam Squire (B)9 Holes: G. Cox 10
Marong
- Saturday March 5 (Stableford)
Winner: L. Forster (26) 34
Runner-up: M. Newlan (11) 30
Comp balls: P. Bates, D. Ryan, H. Ward
Summer Aggregate winner: L. Forster
Neangar Park
- Thursday March 3 (Stableford Pairs)
Overall winners: J. Ward/S. Piggott 79, L. Kirby/B. Gardner 74, T. Booth/R. Woolley 71 c/b, A. Masters/Wheeler 71, P. Scown/G. Dawson 70
Placings: K. Allen/B. Coghlan 69 c/b, P. Kelly/A. Rosos 69 c/b, P. Masterson/Anthony 69 c/b
NTP: C. Jones (3rd), G. Skinner (7th), B. Johnstone (10th), B. Gunn (12th), J. Ward (16th)
- Saturday March 5 (Stroke/Monthly Medal)
A-Grade: M. Hafkamp (-1) -2, D. Sherwell (9) E
B-Grade: J. Young (12) -5 c/b (Monthly Medal), J. Battersby (13) -5
C-Grade: N. Wells (17) -1, M. Anderson (15) +1 c/b
D-Grade: J. Adams (21) +1, R. Stonehouse (23) +2
- Sunday March 6 (Stableford)
A-Grade: M. Barnes (6) 38, B. Gardner (9) 35 c/b, J. Hafkamp (5) 35
B-Grade: D. Pierce (20) 40, K. Lo (15) 36 c/b, M. Gardner (14) 36
C-Grade: D. Dempster (27) 39, G. Allan (21) 34, C. Hosking (32) 33 c/b
