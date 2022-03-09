community,

Bendigonians will once again come together to celebrate diversity and culture during this year's Harmony Fair. The City of Greater Bendigo will be holding a special fair from 11am to 2pm on Sunday March 20 in the Hargreaves Mall to celebrate Harmony Day and to mark the opening of Cultural Diversity Week. More news: Bendigo man arrested over alleged burglaries at multiple construction sites The Harmony Fair will celebrate cultural diversity and inclusiveness with a showcase of multicultural food, music, dance and art provided by Greater Bendigo's multicultural communities. Cultural Diversity Week, which runs from March 19-27, is the largest multicultural celebration bringing Victorians together to celebrate the colourful sounds, sights, movements and tastes of the state's rich multicultural communities. Other activities happening in Greater Bendigo to celebrate Cultural Diversity Week include International Women's Day Beehive Market, Diasporas on Djaara Country, Bendigo Interfaith Dinner, Seniors Multicultural Lunch and more. City of Greater Bendigo community partnerships manager Andie West said cultural celebrations like the Harmony Fair foster respect and open-mindedness for other cultures. "I encourage local residents to come down to the Hargreaves Mall on Sunday March 20, support our local multicultural communities and enjoy everything on offer at the Harmony Fair," she said. "I also urge residents to take advantage of the other activities taking place during Cultural Diversity Week. Other news: "Residents can show their support for cultural diversity by picking up a free "Everyone is welcome here" sticker to place on their kerbside waste bins, windows or property at the Harmony Fair and at other events happening throughout Cultural Diversity Week. "Celebrating our differences, as well as our common interests, helps unite and educate us to understand other perspectives, to broaden our own, and to fully experience and educate ourselves." "It's an important part of the city's commitment to cultural diversity and inclusion and being a welcoming and inclusive city." A full program of events is available here. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124552816/cb2680cf-6be6-40a9-a831-82b2d927fb68.jpg/r1_0_1199_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg