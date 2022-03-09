Time to plan your post-ban travel adventure

This is branded content
Over the last couple of years, many of us have been confined to our homes, locked inside our bedrooms as we check out the latest stream service runaway hit. However, finally, life seems to be turning to a state of COVID normalcy. National and international travel have returned and finally, we can plan trips away again. However, as much as we'd perhaps like to deny it, things have changed and precautions must be taken. We've put together a comprehensive guide on how to plan your post-COVID holiday harmoniously.
It is endlessly exciting that we once again can travel again. Airports are open to the public and we are all buzzing with excitement as we once again get to use our leave dates on something other than a home staycation. So by taking a little extra time to pre-plan your trip, you can go onto get the well earned rest that you deserve. So now it's time to get that holiday wardrobe together and start booking your dinner reservations, it's going to be the getaway of a lifetime.
Before you get all your ducks in a row and get your leave dates coordinated with your travel companions, it's time to sort out the logistics of your trip first. It's important to note in the age of living in a relatively COVID normal world, not every country, or even every state is going to have the same restrictions as where you're from. So looking for flexible holiday packages when planning your trip is as vital as remembering to pack underwear. Being stuck in a foreign place with increasing restrictions or serging COVID cases with a set in stone return date is not the ideal situation to end up in so ensure you spend a little bit of extra time researching the type of deal that is going to work best depending on your specific destination.
After over two years of learning how to navigate our lives in a pandemic, we seem to finally be reaching a state known as "the new normal". No longer are we confined to our bedrooms, or even our home states. However, this does not mean that there will not be limitations when it comes to travel. Overseas, there are still attractions that are shut and certain places, from your accommodation to where you choose to eat, may have density restrictions. Understanding these limitations will not only help you to manage your expectations, but also help you to properly plan your trip.
While it can be enjoyable to be spontaneous and see where the day takes you, this can lead to you missing out on exciting attractions or bucket list items due to it being booked out. So when planning your trip, make certain this includes booking well in advance the non-negotiables you would like to see.
Travel insurance has always been a must have for holidays. However, those on a budget may have chosen to skimp out on it all together, especially if they're flying domestically. While others may opt to take out insurance for your trip, choosing a policy was often a bit hit and miss.
In the current climate we live in, picking the right travel insurance can save you a whole lot of heartache, or at least keep your bank balance healthy.
It's so important to do your research when it comes to your holiday. Yet, all the research in the world does not make you exempt from disaster. If you fall unwell overseas it can be a nightmarish experience to have to pay out of pocket. in some countries, you cannot receive treatment unless you present payment upfront. It's never a pleasant experience to be unwell, now add on top of this a foreign environment and an overseas hospital.
It is not completely out of the ordinary to fall unwell or injure yourself overseas under normal circumstances. Add the possibility of contracting COVID-19 while travelling, can make for anxious times. So ensuring you and whoever you choose to travel with, have both thoroughly researched and found the correct insurance to fit your specific holiday, will give you some peace of mind and help you to enjoy your trip anxiety free.