Main draw tennis action underway in week two of the Bendigo Pro Tour | Photos

The opening matches of the first round of the second week of the Bendigo Pro Tour were underway on Tuesday. In the men's competition, number three seed Dane Sweeny (AUS) fought back from one set down to defeat Ken Cavrak 4-6, 6-2, 6-1. Qualifiers Aaron Addison (AUS) and Jordan Smith (AUS) went head-to-head on Tuesday, with Addison sealing the clash in straight sets 6-3, 6-2. Wildcard entry Omar Jasika (AUS) kept the momentum flowing in his 6-3, 7-6 triumph over Ryota Tanuma (JPN). Calum Puttergill (AUS) made light work of fellow Australian wildcard Charlie Camus. Puttergill cruised through without issues taking out the match 6-2, 6-2. Japan's Yusuke Takahashi eliminated number five seed Mate Valkusz (HUN) in straight sets 7-5, 6-4. Number seven seed Renta Tokuda (JPN) had no issues against wildcard Alexander Crnokrak (AUS) winning the match 6-4, 6-2. Qualifier James McCabe (AUS) has also progressed to round two after defeating Peter Fajta (HUN) in straight tie-break sets 7-6, 7-6. In the women's competition, Australian Alana Parnaby bowed out in the opening round after a tough match against the Netherlands' Merel Hoedt. The Dutch player secured the win in straight sets 6-2, 6-2 which will see her straight through to the second round. Kyoka Okamura (JPN) has cruised through to round two after a straight sets win over Ya-Hsuan Lee (TPE). Okamura had control for most of the game and managed to seal the clash 6-2, 6-4. Australia's 21-year-old Destanee Aiava put on a top effort against number five seed Jana Fett (CRO) to lock in her spot in the second round. It didn't come without challenges as Aiava won each of the sets via tie-break 7-5, 7-5. Wildcard Australian Olivia Tjandramulia had a challenging match against Moyuka Uchijima and was defeated 5-7, 5-7. Second round singles and doubles matches continue on Wednesday at the Bendigo Regional Tennis Centre. Sport news: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

