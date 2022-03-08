news, local-news, news, subscriberonly, IWD

BENDIGO Library is holding an event this evening, from 6 to 7 pm, in honour of International Women's Day. The event will feature an 'In-Conversation' with Ma Aye Paw, Bendigo's former Youth Citizen of the year, Sophie Mayes, a local student who is passionate about women in leadership, and Lucy Mayes, the Goldfields Lirbaries Engagement Manager and seasoned presenter. RELATED: Gen Z: the young women leading the climate movement Sharing her personal experiences of arriving in Australia, being a Karen and CALD woman, her culture, and what she has been involved in within the community, Ms Paw is one of the women chosen to speak at the event. A spokesperson for the library said they wanted to focus on young females leaders within the community, so having Ms Paw as a speaker was an obvious choice for them. Ms Paw is known for her work in supporting and advocating for Karen and CALD communities and being secretary of the Karen Community Hub and Language School. She was City of Greater Bendigo's Youth Citizen of the year in 2021 and even named one of Bendigo's most influential people. Read more: She said life has been amazing since being crowned young citizen of the year. "It's a great opportunity. I'm so proud of myself," Ms Paw said. "I represent my community," she said. The accomplishment is even sweeter for her because she is the first person from a CALD background to be awarded the title. The young activist acknowledged and thanked the women who came before her and fought tirelessly for women's rights throughout history. She said we should to work together to fight the biases and stereotypes that still exist today, that can hinder women from pursuing certain careers and opportunities that they have the talent, ability, and capability to do. MORE NEWS: Gun thief sentenced to six years' jail on multiple charges "We are all human beings in the end. We must work together, Ms Paw said. Women should have equal opportunities," she said. The former Young Citizen of year said everyone in the community should participate in community life and actively help to make Bendigo a friendly and inclusive city. To register to attend the event, visit this website. March 8 marks International Women's Day. The theme of this IWD 2022 is #BreakTheBias. The Bendigo Advertiser will be publishing several articles over the course of the day sharing the stories of women in the Bendigo community, their triumphs and their battles. To learn more about the week, visit International Women's Day. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FYSdcQc94fx3dT9TC3HQuE/26bb4eb7-c8b7-4f9c-a61a-9e228abf30f9.jpg/r0_248_4928_3032_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg