DETAILS: Bed 4 Bath 2 Cars 2 $750,000 - $780,000 AGENT: First National Tweed Sutherland PHONE: Bawa Singh on 0402 206 745 INSPECT: Saturday 11 - 11.30am This residence is a size surprise with three living zones as well as four generous bedrooms with fitted storage. Turn the front lounge into a theatre room for the whole family to enjoy. Entertain in the open-plan family zone with its patio doors and adjoining alfresco. Pop the littlies in the rumpus, or set-up a computer room for older kids. Either way, you can still keep an eye on them. Licensed estate agent Bawa Singh of First National Tweed Sutherland said the undercover alfresco is also well designed. Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out the open homes waiting to welcome you by clicking on the tab on the map here. "It has views over the secure back yard where kids and pets can play with easy supervision." Essentials in the home include ducted climate control, ceiling fans, family-sized laundry, central bathroom with separate shower. A touch of luxury is the ensuite with its walk-in robe, oversized shower and multi-jet corner spa. The home is on generous land measuring about 836 square metres with a double auto-garage and side access for the caravan. Add this property to your shortlist. Take a browse through this week's Real Estate View e-edition magazine - click on the link

