DETAILS: Bed 4 Bath 2 Cars 2 $735,000 AGENT: Webster Real Estate Bendigo PHONE: Craig Webster on 0408 332 445 INSPECT: Saturday 1.15 - 1.45pm Generous land with bonus side access makes this well-presented property at Strathfieldsaye a good choice for buyers with a caravan or trailer. Land size is more than 900 square metres (a little less than a quarter acre) with landscaping and a double auto-garage as well as a storage shed. Spacious outdoor living is another must-have feature for families. The alfresco has paving, roofing, lights, ceiling fans and patio doors for a seamless connection to the home. Licensed estate agent Craig Webster said the home showcases modern tones, open-plan living spaces and a sparkling kitchen. Stone benchtops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, subway tiles and a two-door pantry are kitchen favourites. Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out the open homes waiting to welcome you by clicking on the tab on the map here. A formal lounge is positioned at the front of the home, with a nearby main bedroom which offers ensuite and walk-in robe. Further features include executive-sized study, three children's bedrooms, fitted robes, central heating, ducted cooling and a family bathroom with separate shower. Easy living on a quiet street surrounded by pocket parks, nature reserves, recreational spaces and walking tracks. Strathfieldsaye has childcare, primary schools, shopping centre, pharmacy, specialty stores, family tavern and more. Bendigo city is a 10-minute drive for those seeking to balance business with family life. For more information visit www.websterrealestate.com.au and follow the links to Strathfieldsaye. See photos and floorplans, email Craig to arrange your private inspection. Take a browse through this week's Real Estate View e-edition magazine - click on the link

