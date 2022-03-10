news, property, 62 Taylor Street, Ascot, Bendigo, central Victoria, two storey, four bedrooms, luxurious, inground pool

DETAILS: Bed 4 Bath 2 Cars 8 Contact agent for price LAND: 1635sqm AGENT: Gavin Butler Real Estate PHONE: Gavin Butler on 0427 887 766 INSPECT: By appointment A sparkling pool and a spacious pool-side pavilion make this Ascot home a winner for families and entertainers. Licensed estate agent Gavin Butler said the design of the home creates a seamless link between indoor and outdoor living. "The entertainment area has been beautifully done, with a spacious undercover area overlooking the solar-heated pool." Outdoor lighting, built-in barbecue, pebble-crete and fully-glazed pool fencing add to the resort-style entertaining experience. Gavin said it's an ozone pool, which is chlorine free and gentle on skin. The residence offers two levels of luxury with generous formal living, separate lounge, rumpus room and open-plan family zone with kitchen. Kitchen lovers will appreciate the Caesarstone worktops, quality appliances and the butler's pantry with sink and storage as well as a dishwasher and fridge space. Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out the open homes waiting to welcome you by clicking on the tab on the map here. The home has a study, powder room, ducted vacuum, integrated heating and refrigerated cooling. Bedrooms are on the upper level, including the parents' retreat with ensuite and private balcony. Land measures more than 1600 square metres, which is why families love the lifestyle at Ascot. Kids can ride bikes and play footy in the yard. There's plenty of space for swings, slides and a trampoline. Everyone needs a big shed, this one measures about 162 square metres with power, concrete flooring, wide-span doors and a high-span roof for large vehicles and vans. A home with the lot at Ascot, handy to the city centre and minutes from Village Epsom. Take a browse through this week's Real Estate View e-edition magazine - click on the link

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jYYdA9hs8m8ynQvZ9PDM25/0d3f628e-6431-4375-b34c-56bad54a7dcc.jpg/r0_593_2105_1782_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg