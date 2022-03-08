news, local-news, news, subscriberonly, local, IWD, bendigo, bendigo tafe, women

Bendigo TAFE has reflected on how education has enabled many women to transform their lives, explore unchartered turf and redefine success by sharing the story of one of its female graduates on International Women's Day. Koorie Liason officer Caroline Tarran, 41, is one of many TAFE graduates who has proved it's never too late to gain new skills and set life in a new direction. Although Ms Tarran had an indigenous background, she never explored that side of herself. RELATED: Gen Z: the young women leading the climate movement "Being adopted, I was always told to be proud of my Aboriginal heritage as my birth mother was Aboriginal," she said. "It wasn't until I was older that I began my journey to piece together my own story and I am looking forward to finding who I am and where I am from." After growing up in Bendigo, she moved to Melbourne to pursue her music studies. At the same time, Ms Tarran worked in various customer service roles and eventually worked in hospitality before rising up the ranks to become a manager. But she soon realised there was something missing. OTHER IWD STORIES: "When my father passed away, I took a step back and thought about what I was doing in my life," she said. "It was very busy, stressful and I was not really enjoying it. It was then that my partner and I made the decision to move back to Bendigo." Upon moving home, Ms Tarran went to Bendigo TAFE's Skills and Jobs Centre where she was able to get help and inspiration. With the support of the TAFE, she completed her Diploma of Community services and landed her current role. Ms Tarran also completed a Certificate IV in Training and Assessment, a new program specifically for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students, who she supports in her new role. "I love giving my community the opportunity to study, and breaking down the barriers and questions," she said. MORE NEWS: 'Crikey, no way!': Eaglehawk woman wins $1.5M TattsLotto prize after 50 years of trying I love seeing the students succeed and being part of their journey." Ms Tarran's journey is just one of many and shows it's never too late to start over and pursue education and a new career, even later in life. Bendigo TAFE is celebrating International Women's Day with a virtual panel led by the institutions chief executive Sally Curtain, and features a number of prominent women such as the Victorian Multicultural Commission's Community Representative Commissioner Abiola Akinbiyi and the 2021 7News Young Achievers Awards' Inspirational Student of the Year Diyana Habeeb. Ms Curtain said the day was about acknowledging the achievements and successes of female staff and students and how higher education supports women to follow their dreams. "As an organisation with many female leaders within our Board and Executive Team, Bendigo TAFE is passionate about inspiring women to be anywhere they'd like to be in their life and career," she said. March 8 marks International Women's Day. The theme of this IWD 2022 is #BreakTheBias. The Bendigo Advertiser will be publishing several articles over the course of the day sharing the stories of women in the Bendigo community, their triumphs and their battles. To learn more about the week, visit International Women's Day. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

