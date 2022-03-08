news, local-news,

Strathfieldsaye Colts FC women have started their 2022 Nike Cup campaign with an impressive victory over the Pascoe Vale Rams. In what was a physical contest on Sunday at the Colt's home-turf at Club Court, the 3-1 triumph will now see them progress to round two of the knockout style competition. Colts coach Bianca Cola said a full team effort was crucial to securing the win. "Our girls worked so well together...especially when maintaining positions across the ground which they did brilliantly," Cola said. "Pascoe Vale scored early on but we then took a large portion of the play and just gained even more momentum from there. "At times it was quite a physical match and my girls responded by supporting and encouraging each other. "It really was a brilliant game to watch." Another highlight for the Colts was providing three under-16 players the opportunity to debut with the women's squad. "They played so well in their first match," Cola said. "Overall, to beat Pascoe Vale is a reward for everyone's commitment and effort during pre-season. "Also for the club as we now know we have the results to prove we can play against the best. "For me it shows that my girls are just as committed to this team as I am." On Tuesday afternoon the Colts drew Ashburton FC as their opponent for round two which takes place this weekend.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/anthony.pinda/4063d460-e18a-41cb-892f-b367489c096e.jpg/r0_95_621_446_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg