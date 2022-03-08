news, local-news, Shannon, O'Sullivan, International, women's, Day, Heathcote, TrotsVision, Shepparton

HEATHCOTE harness racing driver Shannon O'Sullivan says she could not be prouder to be part of a special first at tonight's meeting at Shepparton. The 11-race program at the Kialla racing complex is shining the spotlight on International Women's Day (March 8). Twenty-two-year-old O'Sullivan will join fellow driver Monique Burnett, from Kilmore, and harness racing media star Nikkita Ross as part of the first all-female panel on the sport's media channel TrotsVision. The program will feature coverage of all 11 races and special celebrations of some of the sport's great reinswomen. Female trailblazers are also being recognised in the card's race names, which celebrate the occasion with the International Women's Day 2YO Pace and #BreakTheBias Maiden Pace, but also with races named in honour of Bendigo's Roma Pocock, Helen Head, Elizabeth Clarke, Alice Laidlaw, Kerryn Manning, Pearl Kelly, Dianne Davies and Emma Stewart. O'Sullivan, who has made a handful of previous panel appearances on TrotsVision, says she is thrilled to be involved. "I've been on the coverage a few times now and a few people on Twitter said it would be great to see an all-girl panel," she said. "Obviously women have been real pioneers in our sport. "It's great seeing HRV (Harness Racing Victoria) getting right behind it and even better that it falls during the Team Teal campaign for ovarian cancer. It's very exciting." O'Sullivan, the daughter of Gordon Rothacker medallist and industry legend Jim O'Sullivan and whose brother Sean also drives, described her first few appearances on TrotsVision as 'pretty nerve-racking', but believed she had quickly eased into the role. "I've been fortunate to do a few things at school revolving around public speaking, so I'm not too afraid of that, but I still do get a bit nervous when it comes to it every now and then," she said. "But once I start doing it and the coverage starts up, I get pretty comfortable quickly." O'Sullivan could not be happier seeing plenty of female legends of her chosen sport being honoured in the race names. "It's great to acknowledge what these women have done to make the sport what it is today," she said. "It's great seeing HRV making it all about women tonight and supporting them. "No doubt they will maintain that support and keep pushing females to be great." Referencing the likes of the world's most winningest horsewoman, Kerryn Manning and multiple premiership-winning trainer Emma Stewart, O'Sullivan said they were among the best in the world at what they do. She added International Women's Day falling during Team Teal time, which runs from February 1 to March 15, could not be more apt. Bendigo drivers have so far led the way during this year's campaign, with Tayla French topping the leaderboard and Ellen Tormey, who drove the most winners last year, currently third. O'Sullivan said it would be nice to see French rewarded with an ambassador spot next year should she retain her lead through until March 15. "It would be great seeing a junior driver getting to wear the colours next year," she said. O'Sullivan, who is closing in on her 100th win in the sulky, currently on 96 will briefly be pulling double duty tonight. She has one drive on the card for Wangaratta South trainer Sharon Hahne in the fourth race, aboard Lombo Eye Watch. "He gets a good draw, so maybe he's a little hope, but he needs a bit more luck than he's been getting," O'Sullivan said. "I've been on the sidelines a bit and haven't got that first teal winner this time around. "Hopefully I can get one or two before the campaign ends and hopefully we'll see a few females on the card tonight winning."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/j98Hh85wiUB5yeTBh2fLTR/d552108a-e2cf-4499-8bc0-56105996f262.jpg/r0_194_3109_1951_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg