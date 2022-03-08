news, local-news,

A KANGAROO FLAT man convicted of a raft of firearm, burglary and theft charges has been sentenced to six years imprisonment. Joshua Luke Gahan, 31 of Kangaroo Flat was sentenced in the Victorian County Court on Tuesday on 13 charges arising from the thefts in Strathdale, Wedderburn and Wychitella in November and December of 2020. A psychologist's report submitted to the court detailed Gahan's troubled upbringing, the impact of his mother's death upon the now 31-year-old, his introduction to, and use of methamphetamines, and his previous employment history. The report stated Gahan had an IQ of 55 and that the defendant suffered from PTSD bought about by the death of his mother. RELATED: Footy player Taylah Moore on gender, sport and everything in between Judge Claire Quin told Gahan his associates had not been a positive influence on his life, and that he had amassed a 'significant amount' of prior offences as part of a concerning criminal history. The court had earlier heard a cigarette butt discarded at the Strathdale property inadvertently left Gahan's DNA at the scene, leading police straight to him. Prosecutor David Cordy said law enforcement agencies had never recovered the four firearms stolen from the Strathdale property where the cigarette was collected for forensic testing. He said police executed a search warrant at Gahan's home and found other guns, including an antique reproduction pistol and a revolver, buried in the backyard. A silencer was discovered in a tool box in the rear garden and ammunition was found inside a barrel at the property. More news: Bendigo Health welcomes 5000th staff member as health minister tours rehabilitation centre site Gahan was prohibited from possessing firearms at the time of the offences. Mr Cordy said Gahan's self-confessed drug use, combined with his interest in homemade and modified guns, made him a "menace" to the community. "The homemade pistol is capable of being fired," he said. Mr Cordy said it had been made from a "heavy duty stapler" and a rifle barrel. "A firearms expert was able to discharge the pistol," he said. Gahan also pleaded guilty to stealing a Kawasaki motorcycle, a solar panel, a coin collection, jewellery, ID cards, a rifle bolt and magazine and a Holden Commodore. He admitted to being in possession of two stolen Eftpos machines, power tools and locksmith equipment. Read more: 'Crikey, no way!': Eaglehawk woman wins $1.5M TattsLotto prize after 50 years of trying In sentencing Gahan, Judge Quin said the man's plea of guilty had some value. "I accept your plea is consistent with your remorse," she said, adding she also recognised the ongoing pandemic meant conditions in the prison system had been made more difficult.. Judge Quin said given Gahan's extensive prior history of offending, she harboured 'significant concerns'. "You have continued to re-offend," she said, citing Gahan's prior convictions for modifying firearms. She noted the firearms stolen from a Strathdale property had not been recovered, and that several of the properties Gahan had broken into had been 'soft targets'. "Imprisonment is the only appropriate sentence," she said. Gahan was convicted on 13 charges relating to theft, firearms, possessing firearms in contravention of a Firearm Prohibition Order, theft of a motor car and handling stolen goods. He will serve an effective sentence of six years imprisonment, with a non-parole period of three years and eight months. Judge Quin said had Gahan not entered a guilty plea, she would have sentenced him to eight years' jail, with a non-parole period of six years. Gahan has served 459 days in custody.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/tara.cosoleto/128122bf-6b66-4db7-8bac-b0d720096a2b.jpg/r0_373_4032_2651_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg