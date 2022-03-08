news, local-news, news, international women's day, kimberley furness, oak magazine, AgriFutures Rural Women's award, win

Bendigo's Kimberley Furness has well and truly made her mark, paving the way for strong women everywhere. After working hard to bring her dreams of supporting rural and regional businesswomen and entrepreneurs, the Oak Magazine founder and editor has been recognised as the winner of the AgriFutures Rural Women's award. Announced at a ceremony on Monday night, just in time for International Women's Day, Ms Furness said she was lost for words when her name was read out on stage. "I know it sounds cliché, but I truly wasn't expecting it," she said. "I was pretty much convinced that one of the other women would have taken it out because they have incredible projects. "That final decision would have been extremely hard and I am just so grateful now that I can really move forward with the magazine and all my other plans." Ms Furness was selected from a group of three finalists from across the state and was acknowledged for her efforts in creating her own publication, a proudly independent print publication dedicated to female entrepreneurs and women in business across regional and rural Australia. The magazine combines her passion for telling regional stories and her experience as a regional journalist to enhance community and collaboration between female business leaders. Ms Funess said she looks forward to using the $15,000 bursary to grow her publication to span print, digital and audio by working with dedicated digital specialists, editors, writers and photographers to amplify the voices of rural Australia. "Through my project, more rural women can now access the magazine in an audio version which is really important for those that have a visual or learning difficulty," she said. "It makes it more accessible for everyone and now they can become part of our community and then become inspired by other people's stories. "It also helps to reduce isolation in that you can hear the voices of women who are like you and doing these incredible things that will then give you confidence to start that new business or turn a hobby into something more." The AgriFutures Rural Women's award acknowledges and celebrates the essential role women play in rural and regional businesses, industries and communities. Parliamentary Secretary for regional Victoria Danielle Green congratulated Ms Furness on her work in the field. "Victoria's innovative rural women are at the forefront of driving change across the country - I congratulate Kimberley for winning this year's award and look forward to seeing what she achieves," she said. Ms Furness will now compete for a further $20,000 bursary and the National Award, which will be announced at a Gala event in Canberra in September. For more information, visit agriculture.vic.gov.au March 8 marks International Women's Day. The theme of this IWD 2022 is #BreakTheBias. The Bendigo Advertiser will be publishing several articles over the course of the day sharing the stories of women in the Bendigo community, their triumphs and their battles. To learn more about the week, visit International Women's Day.

