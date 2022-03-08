Athletes gear up for running of Bendigo Gift this Saturday

sport, local-sport, athletes, gear up, running, gift, 2022, athletics, victorian, league

STAWELL Gift winners Matthew Rizzo and Hayley Orman are among the athletes who have nominated for this Saturday's Bendigo Gift. The meet will be held on Saturday afternoon and night at Bendigo's Regional Athletics Complex. The Stawell Gift winner in 2017, Rizzo is one of the big names to contest another leg of the Victorian Athletic League season. A classy field for the 100m dash includes Spencer Browne, Will Johns, Harrison Kerr, Kyle Nicolussi and Michael Romanin. Last year's winner of the women's Gift at Stawell, Orman will use Bendigo as a major step to chasing back-to-back wins at Central Park this Easter. It will not be an easy task for Orman in Bendigo as the women's 100m field includes Tokyo Olympian Kendra Hubbard, Mia Gross, Taylah Cruttenden, and Queensland young gun Torrie Lewis. As a 16-year-old, Lewis ran times of 11.33 for the 100m, and 23.38 for the 200m. READ MORE - Hawks, Harriers star in playoffs A strong field for the women's 100m includes Taylah Cruttenden, VAL chief executive Taylah Perry, and Montana Beruldsen who is in Hawthorn's AFLW squad and won or been a placegetter at several athletics meets in 2021-22. Hopes of a hometown win in the women's 100m are with Loryn Savoia. Runners aiming to bank on home-track advantage on the 800m will be the Burnett siblings, Lonain and Kirrily; along with Ingrid Woodward, and Daniel and Phil Noden. Bendigo's Glenn Stephens holds the rare feat of being a Bendigo Thousand (120m) and Black Opal (400m) winner at the Bendigo International Madison carnival. Stephens has nominated for the open 400m and masters 300m at Saturday's meet. Also racing on home turf will be Bendigo Harriers' clubmates Gretel Holmes, open 70m and under-18 100m; and David Morrissey, open 400m and masters 300m. The open 1600m includes Brad Kitto, winner of the two-mile at Beachside, in a field that includes Bendigo's Phil Noden, Shepparton's Glenn McMillan, Andrew and Josh Sait. Saturday's meet includes the men's and women's 70m; open 400m, 800m and 1600m; masters 100m and 300m; restricted 400m; under-18 boys and girls 100m; and mixed under-14 100m. Action starts at 1pm and concludes with the women's 100m final just before 9pm.

