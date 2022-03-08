COVID cases rise again in Greater Bendigo region

coronavirus,

coronavirus,

12pm Greater Bendigo cases rose again overnight, with the region recording 166 new COVID-19 cases - taking the total of active cases in the region to 1028 - a jump of more than 100 cases. Meanwhile the Macedon Ranges recorded 42 new cases and the Campaspe Shire recorded 63. The Buloke Shire recorded just one new case. The Central Goldfields Shire recorded 20 and the Mount Alexander Shire recorded 24 new cases. Earlier Victoria has seen 7043 new COVID-19 cases since Monday, taking the state's active cases to 43,595. It is the first time since February 22 that active cases have been above 40,000. The daily tally was made up of 1591 positive results from 14,471 lab-based PCR tests and 5452 at-home RAT reports. Sadly, six people also died of coronavirus on Monday. Read more: 'Crikey, no way!': Eaglehawk woman wins $1.5M TattsLotto prize after 50 years of trying There are 203 people hospitalised with COVID-19 including 29 in intensive care and four on a ventilator 43. Monday also saw 4555 COVID-19 vaccinations administered in Victoria with 61.1 per cent of people over 18 now jabbed with three doses. Greater Bendigo's daily cases rose slightly to 124 on Monday. There are now 920 active cases in Greater Bendigo Campaspe (55), Macedon Ranges (40), Gannawarra (20), Mount Alexander (7), Central Goldfields (7), Loddon (5) and Buloke (1) shires also recorded new cases. Read more: Gen Z: the young women leading the climate movement Health minister Martin Foley toured the Bendigo Day Rehabilitation Centre constructions site yesterday as Bendigo Health celebrated appointing its 5000th staff member. Mr Foley said this new multi-million dollar centre would help cement Bendigo Health's place in the list of high-class hospitals in Victoria. "Having world-class staff means we can deliver high-quality services for central Victoria in a state-of-the-art precinct in Bendigo," he said. "Speaking with people in Boort recently, it became clear the surrounding regions look to this part of Bendigo Health for so many support services.

