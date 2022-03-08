Strong Bendigo presence in state track cycling team

news, local-news, Bendigo, cycling, state, team, national, championships, McCaig, Agnoletto

CENTRAL Victoria's status as a cycling power is reflected in the state teams to contest this month's national track championships in Brisbane. A squad of 11 from Bendigo and District Cycling Club, and a gun cyclist from Castlemaine have been selected for the titles. Versatility of all means they could be challenge for multiple titles. Disciplines to be contested are individual pursuit, keirin, madison, omnium, points score, scratch race, sprint, and team pursuit. The championships action starts at Anna Meares Velodrome in Chandler with the under-15 and under-17 track duels from March 24 to 27. Bendigo and District Cycling Club's young stars Madeline Douglas and Chase Hadden will race in the under-15 division, as Lucy Hall, Haylee Jack and Lilyth Jones prepare for the under-17 evens. All five were in top form at the recently-run state titles and also at last weekend's Bell Helmets carnival and the Austral Wheelrace carnival. National titles for the elite and under-19 men and women will be run from March 26 to 30. Six riders with links to Bendigo and District Cycling Club will join Castlemaine's Jade Maddern in Victoria's team. The Bendigo riders bound for Brisbane are Belinda Bailey, Angus Gill and Nate Hadden in the under-19 class; Alessia McCaig, elite women; Blake Agnoletto, Jade Maddern and Ned Pollard in the elite men's division.

