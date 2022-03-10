news, property, 1263 Sutton Grange-Redesdale Road, Redesdale, Bendigo, Lake Eppalock, acreage, three bedrooms, shedding, Elders Real Estate

DETAILS: Bed 3 Bath 2 Cars 6 By expression of interest close Wednesday March 16 @ 2pm AGENCY: Elders Real Estate CONTACT: Wayne Heard on 0409 248 477 INSPECT: By appointment Situated in one of Central Victoria's most picturesque and highly regarded districts, this magnificent 100 acre rural lifestyle property features a quality-built country homestead in a beautiful elevated setting with majestic views over Mount Alexander and the surrounding undulating landscape. Whilst this is a world away from a busy city lifestyle, it is in reality, very convenient to Melbourne in just over an hour. The formal lounge can be zoned off with double cavity sliding doors, it has a large bay window and ornate fireplace over a solid fuel heater making it a warm and inviting space to relax. French doors with a stained glass transom window, reveal an L-shaped open-plan living area which incorporates a beautiful sitting room with a solid fuel heater, a large dining area with French doors to the back deck and a pristine kitchen with granite benchtops, Italian appliances and a scullery equipped with its own sink. Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out the open homes waiting to welcome you by clicking on the tab on the map here. Three bedrooms are all spacious and have beautiful outlooks, the main suite has a large walk-in-robe and an ensuite. Ducted evaporative cooling will ensure your family's summer comfort. A real feature of the garden is a magnificent ornamental vine-covered arbour which turns crimson in autumn. There is a vast array of native's plants and paths to explore, with echidnas, phascogales, and an abundant birdlife to give great pleasure. This property is as functional as it is beautiful. Cleverly designed, it is set up for rotational grazing and is divided into 10 well fenced paddocks. Each has its own dam, grey box trees and red gums to provide shelter for stock. The land offers fertile soil which has been regularly fertilised and has been sown down with phalaris, rye grass, clover and Lucerne. Ample water is a real attribute, 10 dams, all have excellent catchment and there is a massive 150,000 litres of tank water for domestic use. The extensive cattle yards are a work of art. Specifically customised for genetic breeding of stud cattle, professionally designed and engineered to make the handling of livestock not only safe and pleasurable, but also efficient and effective. The yards are concreted with shade trees and the 29' x 20' shed provides for comfort in all weather conditions. Although primarily designed for cattle they are also suitable for sheep. Other excellent shedding facilities comprise a brick double garage, a 50' x 26' workshop with a mezzanine floor, kitchenette, wood heater, shower and toilet, a large caravan port, a 48' x 24' machinery shed with power and lights, and a 47' x 22' open ended hayshed. For those who frequent the city it is an easy commute in just over an hour to the Tullamarine Airport or the Melbourne Fringe. It would be perfect for those with a passion for show or stud cattle. Take a browse through this week's Real Estate View e-edition magazine - click on the link

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Gcbb9hnc7SC3QLqZUqk8Kn/85be868e-8c39-451e-adb6-d928fc7d55c0.jpg/r0_153_3002_1849_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg