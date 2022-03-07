Childcare subsidies brought forward

news, local-news, childcare, lisa chesters, bendigo, election

Childcare is set to be a hot election issue this year, after the federal government brought forward subsidies for dual-children families that were due to take effect mid-year. From Monday, parents with two children in childcare will be able to save up to $162 a week. However, federal member for Bendigo Lisa Chesters said 74 percent of Central Victorian families won't benefit at all. "As a parent with a child in care, I know how expensive fees can get and how difficult the system can be to navigate," Ms Chesters said. "On the surface, today's changes sound positive, but the truth is they won't help many families. "The cost of early childhood education is more expensive than primary school. "Access to early learning should be universal. We know that these are some of the most important years for development." More news: Bendigo family battling border closure share news we've all been waiting for Ms Chesters argued the changed legislation means if a family has a combined income under $354,305 or has more than one child aged 5 or under in childcare, they will have their Childcare Subsidy rate increased by 30 per cent (to a max of 95 per cent) for their second child and any younger children in childcare at the same time. For families with one child in care - the rates remain unchanged. Ms Chesters slammed the coalition's move, arguing that national childcare fees have increased by more than 35% under the Liberal government. "Before COVID, fees across Bendigo had skyrocketed by 4.2% in 12 months, in Heathcote, Castlemaine and Kyneton, fees have increased by 4.5%," she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/155489058/17e2963b-5fa5-4dca-b7aa-63f8e2eb32d2.jpg/r2_204_3998_2462_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg