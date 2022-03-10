news, property, 505 Mandurang South Road, Sedgwick, Bendigo, central Victoria, 15 hectares, four bedroom house, dam, water right

DETAILS: Bed 4 Bath 2 Cars 5 $1,375,000 LAND: 15.38 hectares AGENT: Waller Realty CONTACT: Tim Noonan on 0413 464 949 and Megan Walmsley on 0457 110 198 INSPECT: Saturday 11.45 - 12.15pm A gum-tree lined creek meanders through this lifestyle property at Sedgwick, surrounded by Greater Bendigo National Park. Living here, you'll be immersed in nature with visiting kangaroos, kookaburras and echidnas. The land has been held by the one family since 1907, with the new home built 17 years ago using a smart L-shaped design considerate to the bush surrounds. Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out the open homes waiting to welcome you by clicking on the tab on the map here. The perfectly presented home offers three living areas plus four bedrooms and a separate study or guest room. Another living zone is the outdoor entertaining area, where a wide deck overlooks the garden and yonder views. It's quite spectacular. The home's heart is a timber kitchen with extra-wide wall oven, AEG dishwasher, new six-burner cooktop and a walk-in pantry. Further features include two linen stores, built-in robes, wood heater, ducted cooing and pure wool carpets. Abundant water is available with a water bore, dam, rainwater storage and a 11.2-megalitre water right. The property boasts a 6.5-kilowatt solar system, two-car garage and a trade-sized shed with high-span roof and three roller doors. This impressive property is a family retreat where opportunities abound for equestrian pursuits or boutique agri-business. On the other hand, you might like to sit back and relax as the sun sets and the animal parade begins. Sedgwick is a sought-after lifestyle enclave just 20 minutes from Bendigo city and a scenic 75-minute drive from Melbourne Airport. Take a browse through this week's Real Estate View e-edition magazine - click on the link

