news, local-news, Leedham, Jordan, Boort, Shelbourne, Hargreaves, Gath, Hes, Under

FORMER Bendigo-based concession driver Jordan Leedham claimed his first country cup win with a thrilling victory aboard Hes Under Wraps in last Sunday's $14,500 Boort Pacing Cup. The Andy Gath-trained five-year-old held on in a tight finish, narrowly edging out Stratofortress, driven by Kerryn Manning, by a short-half head, with the trainer-driver combination of Mary-Jane Mifsud and Glenn Douglas claiming third with Imno Pumpkin. Fourth in the race was the $1.40 favourite One Two Many, who was attempting to back up from his win in last month's Albury Pacers Cup, for Nathan Jack and Leigh Sutton. It was 19-year-old Leedham's 82nd career win, but his first in a country cup. He was previously based at Shelbourne with trainer Kate Hargreaves, but is now working for the Andy and Kate Gath stable. Leedham, who grew up in Tasmania before moving to Victoria when he was 11, was stoked to get his first country cup win. "It's always good to win these sorts of races and around these parts where people come out and have a look," he said post-race on TrotsVision. "It's a good thrill. "All the hard work is starting to pay off, which is good. I am very thankful for Kate and Andy for giving me the opportunity. "He (Hes Under Wraps) was a bit all over the shop, but he tries hard." READ MORE: Jordan Leedham's on the drive of his life It was the Gath-trained gelding's second win in 14 starts since arriving in Australia from New Zealand early last year. His first Australian win came in his first start on Victorian soil at Melton in February of 2021. He had run seven placings in between victories and previously won three times in 23 New Zealand starts before making his way across the Tasman Sea. Leedham was fortunate to secure the drive on Hes Under Wraps. Kate Gath was originally listed as his driver, but she was in Sydney attending yearling sales on behalf of clients. Only narrowly beaten on Stratofortress, champion driver Manning had to settle for second placing in both cups, after Garshaway powered home late to deny Show Me The Moolah an all-the-way win by a neck in the $14,5000 Boort Trotters Cup. Driven by Damian Wilson for his partner Laura Crossland, Garshaway, a $66 chance, broke through for his first win in more than four years. The eight-year-old gelding, by Bad Boy Truscott, last won at Bendigo in July of 2018, when trained by Graham McDermott. He would have one further start the next month but did not reappear at the racetrack until nearly three years later. Wilson praised a tough, honest performance from the eight-year-old and winner of eight of 44 career starts. "These small tracks, you've got to be on the fence really - the ones that come wide, they really struggle down the back and around the corner. He just had the right trip," he said. "(The strong wind) is not ideal, but if you get into the right spot, you drive to your advantage." Garshaway's win capped a solid weekend for Wilson, who picked up a second earlier in the program aboard Cracked Pepper behind Feisty Phoebe (Rita and Monique Burnett), and won a $20,000 mares race on Saturday night at Melton with Cheyella. There was also success at Boort for Bendigo reinsman Jack Laugher, who combined with Milloo trainer Trish McVeigh, to win the Patrick Dwyer Tribute/VHRC Pace on Clem Mcardle. The eight-year-old gelding won for the eighth time in 88 starts, looming up three-wide on the home turn before overhauling Piratesof Zanzibar in the home straight, to win by three-metres. "(The straight) was a little bit longer than I would have liked, but to his credit, he still hit the line pretty strong," Laugher said post-race. "Trish only has a small team, but they always get turned out well and they're always competitive. "Little fellows like this bloke are lovely to drive and they always try their best." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/j98Hh85wiUB5yeTBh2fLTR/824ea82c-85d3-41b0-9542-b5969fb1ebe8.JPG/r93_361_4571_2891_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg