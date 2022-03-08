BDCA: Roos and Redbacks ready for battle in Twenty20 grand final

sport, cricket, bedca, twenty20, grand, final, kangaroo, flat, bendigo, united

BENDIGO ADDY CRICKET HQ KANGAROO Flat gets its fifth crack at finally joining the list of Bendigo District Cricket Association Twenty20 premiers at the QEO on Wednesday night. The Roos will take on Bendigo United in the grand final from 6pm. Along with Eaglehawk and Sandhurst, the Roos are among only three clubs that haven't won a T20 title since the competition's inception in 2008-09. It hasn't been through a lack of opportunities though for the Roos, who have lost grand finals in 2012 (v Strathdale); 2017 (v Bendigo United); 2019 (v Strathdale); and 2020 (v Huntly-North Epsom). "With the way our A grade season has played out (the Roos are 7th and can't make the finals), winning this would be something we could take out of the year," Kangaroo Flat captain Jake Klemm said on Tuesday. The Roos qualified for the grand final after a demolition job on Golden Square last week. In what was a game where the winner would advance, the Roos routed Golden Square for just 60 with Dylan Klemm taking 4-9 before answering with 1-63. "Everything clicked for us last week... all the bowlers who came on did the job really well and it was a great performance to take into this week," Klemm said. Having missed last weekend's double-header of games as a COVID close contact, gun Roos' all-rounder Adam Burns will be out of isolation for the final, while Bendigo United has Miggy Podosky available after missing the Redbacks' last T20 game while on international duties with the Philippines. The Roos will take a 3-1 record from their pool games into the grand final. Meanwhile, Wednesday night's final presents Bendigo United with the opportunity to win its second Twenty20 title. The Redbacks have played in two T20 grand finals for a 1-1 split, beating Kangaroo Flat by 42 runs in 2017, but losing to White Hills in 2018. "This is a really good opportunity for us to try to build success wherever we can," Bendigo United co-captain Steve Barrett said. "The club has had an awesome season and there has obviously been a turnaround results-wise from where we had been the past couple of years. "We're really looking forward to the opportunity to play in a final-like atmosphere. "Twenty20 cricket is obviously exciting and it's a great chance for us to put ourselves under a bit of pressure and get some finals-like experience before we get into the business end of the season." Like the Roos, the Redbacks also have a 3-1 record from their pool games. The Redbacks' team includes star opening batsman Clayton Holmes, who is the competition's leading run-scorer with 137. Record - 3-1 RESULTS: Round 1: 1-90 def Sandhurst 9-84 Round 2: 8-119 lt Bendigo 7-126 Round 3: 5-119 def Huntly-North 6-80 Round 5: 3-129 def Strathdale 9-127 TOP THREE RUNS: Clayton Holmes - 137 Zane Keighran - 102 Steve Barrett - 52 TOP THREE WICKETS: Jayden Templeton - 6 Henry Edwards - 5 Jake Thrum - 4 Record - 3-1 RESULTS: Round 1: 4-126 def White Hills 7-125 Round 3: 1-63 def Golden Square 10-60 Round 4: 9-137 lt Eaglehawk 7-138 Round 5: 3-131 def Strathfieldsaye 6-130 TOP THREE RUNS: Chris Barber - 104 Jake Klemm - 103 Brent Hamblin - 66 TOP THREE WICKETS: Dylan Klemm - 5 Jake Klemm - 5 Brent Hamblin - 5

