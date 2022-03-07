Rick Pell named as life member of the Bendigo Tennis Association

news, local-news,

From a very young age tennis has always been a major part of Rick Pell's life. After more than 40 years of involvement with the Bendigo Tennis Association Pell has been awarded life membership and joins 14 others who've also received the top honour - including his father Kel. "This really is a big honour," Pell said of his life membership. "Tennis has been there throughout my whole life. "Some of my earliest memories are watching dad play on the old courts up on Barnard Street, playing junior and senior pennant and helping out with results. "It is an honour to be recognised for something I enjoy and never sought any reward for. "The Bendigo Tennis Association has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember and I still love contributing and volunteering when I can." Tennis news: Muhammad, Tu claim Bendigo Pro Tour titles One of Pell's biggest talents is one that's crucial for all tennis players - using his years of expertise to string racquets. As each and every player has different requirements - whether it be string tension or the type of material - Pell caters to every need. "I've been doing it for quite a while now and it's a part of the game I really enjoy," he said. "Especially when Bendigo hosts big professional tournaments I get to do it for a lot of the players." Pell's appointment was celebrated on Friday night at the Bendigo Regional Tennis Centre with all living life members and City of Greater Bendigo councillors in attendance. BTA general manager James Rouel said Rick and his family's contribution was testament to the Bendigo tennis community. "The Pell Family is synonymous with tennis and sport in Bendigo more broadly," he said. "It is fantastic to acknowledge both men for their contribution to tennis that now spans over 70 years. "Kel and Rick epitomise Bendigo community spirit and will leave a legacy for years to come". Kel is a member of the Bendigo Sports Star Hall of Fame, in addition to being awarded an Order of Australia Member (A.M) for his involvement in sport and junior sports. He couldn't be prouder for his son to now join him as a life member of the BTA "It probably doesn't happen often to have a son and father both as life members of a sports club, so it's certainly nice to see him awarded for all of his work," Kel said. Meanwhile in other tennis news, the BRTC is hosting the second week of men's and women's Pro Tour events. More sport news:

