McCaig victorious in club Champion of Champions Wheelrace

TOBY McCaig marked his best race of the 2021-22 season when he won the Champion of Champions Wheelrace (1600m) at last Thursday night's Bendigo and District Cycling Club track action. The top points-scorers from across the season's wheelraces contested the Smarline Personal Mortgage Advisers event. McCaig teamed brilliantly with co-marker Justin Leske off 140m to achieve a one-two result ahead of Daniel Jackson (150m), Isaac Buckell (scratch) and Angus Gill (60m). In a season where he had been third, second, fourth and fourth in wheelraces, McCaig would not be denied this time. READ MORE - Strong Bendigo presence in state track cycling team A decisive move was in the shadows of the Frank McCaig Stand on the bell lap when McCaig and Leske began to quickly gain on the leaders. A fifth placegetter in the Caps Cup and fourth in the men's elite club championship this year, McCaig launched a perfectly-timed sprint to surge past Leske just metres from the line. A key factor in his win was the "push" off the mark by older brother Wil. McCaig family links to cycling go back many decades. Toby's grandfather Frank was a gun road and track cyclist throughout the 1960s and early 70s who later became promoter of the Bendigo International Madison and was long-time handicapper for the Bendigo DCC. A key architect in the launch of the madison was Frank's older brother Alan, promoter for several years and a long-time major sponsor of the classic. Trackside every Thursday are Toby's parents, Rik and Jane, and the youngest in the family, Lucy. Meanwhile, Haylee Jack's hot track form kept rolling as she won the DCK Real Estate-sponsored Crystal Classic women's wheelrace (1000m). Just days after being selected in Victoria's under-17 team for the upcoming nationals in Brisbane, Jack raced from the 30m mark and sprinted to victory ahead of Alaya Humber (35m), Anna Cronin (130) and Iesha Humber (20m). A big night for Jack included second place in the under 15-17 A-grade motorpace. Isaac Buckell won the A-grade 12-lap scratch race and the motorpace to complete the night's action. Juniors contested the Colin Fitzgerald-sponsored wheelraces. An Olympian at the 1980 Moscow Olympics in teams pursuit, Fitzgerald is a long-time supporter of cycling and also played a key role in coaching several of the district's best. The under 11-13 field raced 600m in which Hayley Clarke was the victor from Adam Gale, Heidi Larson and Jimmy Byrne. Heat winners in the 1200m handicap for under 15-17 were Eva Broadbear and Hope Harnetty. A runner-up in heat two, Maxwell Gale withstood the strong breeze on the finishing straight to claim an impressive win ahead of Hunter Gartside, Eva Broadbear and Hope Harnetty. Main event for seniors this Thursday night from 6.30pm is the Frank McCaig Memorial Wheelrace (1600m). The Alf Norris Memorial wheelraces for juniors will also be contested.

