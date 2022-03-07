Blake Agnoletto secures silver in the iconic Austral Wheelrace

news, local-news,

Blake Agnoletto couldn't be prouder of himself after securing multiple podium results on the weekend. The 19-year-old finished runner-up in the prestigious 124th Austral Wheelrace to Dalton Stretton (105m) followed by Oliver Beddyn (60m) in third. Racing off 40m, Agnoletto's plan from the get-go was simple - give it everything. "I sort surprised myself as I went in with some expectations - but not too much as I just wanted to see how I would go," Agnoletto said. "The race was tough as everyone rode so hard and it was a challenge working through the group. "I ducked and weaved all race but I needed to hit it a bit earlier and in the end Dalton was able to get the win. "Overall I couldn't be happier to have done so well in one of the oldest races in the world." Agnoletto also finished second in the National Madison Championship alongside teammate Henry Dietze only six points behind winners Josh Duffy/Connor Leahy and Kurt Eather/Devraj Grewal in third. He also finished second in the Victorian 40 Lap Scratch Race Championships. After an up-and-down two years marred by the COVID-19 pandemic, injuries and crashes - Agnoletto was proud of himself "for sticking through it all". "I have Tim Decker and my coach Vanessa Bof to thank for their support," he said. "Looking ahead to the rest of the year, the only way is up." Fellow BDCC riders also had top results, including: Alessia McCaig's silver in the Women's VIC Keirin, Haylee Jack's silver in the U17 Wheelrace in addition to winning the W17 Keirin. Angus Gill won bronze in the U19 Keirin. More sport: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/anthony.pinda/5550812e-5711-4228-b1db-7ece531b9aeb.jpg/r0_22_3257_1862_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg