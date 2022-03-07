news, local-news,

Bendigo basketball product Dyson Daniels has put another strong performance to his name. The 18-year-old who plays for Ignite in the NBA G League notched a double-double on Saturday in his team's narrow 104-108 loss to Stockton. Daniels was on court for 38 mins and was able to score 21 points and fetch 18 rebounds in addition to eight assists. The excellent performance almost made the record books as he was just two assists shy of being the first player to secure a triple-double in G League Ignite history. During the game Daniels showed versatility at both ends of the court and is showing the basketball world why he is tipped to be a top pick for in the NBA Draft. Check out the highlight reel of Daniels' performance below. Ignite's next game will be in the early hours of Wednesday morning (AEDT) against the Santa Cruz Warriors.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/anthony.pinda/23ef17f1-bda3-4777-b3e8-77775788a98e.jpg/r3_42_938_570_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg