Bendigo City FC juniors shine against Melbourne Knights

Bendigo City FC juniors put on top efforts on Sunday during the fifth round of NPL grading matches. The under-14 squad secured its second win of the season with a 4-2 triumph over Melbourne Knights FC - overcoming a one-goal deficit at half-time. Accurate kicks from Evie Nuttall (24), Walter Elois Bimenyimana (48) and a pair of goals from Mitchell Burton (51) (57) locked in the victory. Sport news: The under-15s had a tough battle against the Knights but were able to finish the game on an even ledger with the scores tied at 1-1. The winning momentum kept flowing for the under-16s who backed up with another top performance - a 4-2 win over the Knights. The under-18 had a hard-fought match which saw them one goal behind at half- time (1-2) before the Knights went on a scoring spree in the second half to win 2-5. City FC is now preparing to host St Albans Saints next for round six of the NPL junior grading matches. More sport:

