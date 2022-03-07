Bendigo City FC juniors shine against Melbourne Knights
Bendigo City FC juniors put on top efforts on Sunday during the fifth round of NPL grading matches.
The under-14 squad secured its second win of the season with a 4-2 triumph over Melbourne Knights FC - overcoming a one-goal deficit at half-time.
Accurate kicks from Evie Nuttall (24), Walter Elois Bimenyimana (48) and a pair of goals from Mitchell Burton (51) (57) locked in the victory.
Sport news:
The under-15s had a tough battle against the Knights but were able to finish the game on an even ledger with the scores tied at 1-1.
The winning momentum kept flowing for the under-16s who backed up with another top performance - a 4-2 win over the Knights.
The under-18 had a hard-fought match which saw them one goal behind at half- time (1-2) before the Knights went on a scoring spree in the second half to win 2-5.
City FC is now preparing to host St Albans Saints next for round six of the NPL junior grading matches.
More sport:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
- Download our app on iOS and Android
- Bookmark bendigoadvertiser.com.au
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter @BgoAddy
- Follow us on Instagram @bendigoadvertiser
- Join us on Facebook
- Follow us on Google News