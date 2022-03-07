BDCA WOMEN'S: Bendigo climbs into top four; Square falls out to miss finals

sport, cricket, bdca, women's, bendigo climbs, top four, golde, square, misses, finals

BENDIGO has forced its way into the Bendigo District Cricket Association women's finals, while Golden Square tumbled from second to fifth as the home and away season came to an end on Sunday. Bendigo climbed from fifth to fourth after a 10-wicket win over Strathdale-Maristians Blue at Beischer Park. After being sent in Strathdale Blue worked its way from 4-27 to reach 5-73 off its 25 overs with Molly Gould (20 n.o.) top-scoring. In reply Bendigo made light work of its run-chase, needing just 9.1 overs to reach 0-76 as openers Letesha Bawden (37 n.o.) and Amy Ryan (17 n.o.) batted their side into the finals. READ MORE - BDCA ROUND 15: Race for fourth to go down to the wire between Hawks and Goers * Reigning premier Kangaroo Flat moved from second to third and in doing so sent Golden Square crashing out of the top four. In a game where the winner would earn a home semi-final, while the loser would face the prospect of missing the finals, Golden Square compiled 138 batting first at Crusoe College. Gun opener Sarah Mannes again starred for Square with 76 n.o. as she made her sixth half-century of the season. Chelsea Wearne's 3-20 were the best bowling figures for the Roos, who produced a superb run-chase to crack 2-141 in reply. Kangaroo Flat skipper Sarah Perry produced a brilliant captain's knock of 60 n.o. off just 32 balls. READ MORE - 'He had such a will to win and a lack of fear of failure': Craig Howard on Shane Warne * Sandhurst put the finishing touch of an undefeated home and away season with an 83-run win over California Gully at Club Court. The powerful Dragons' batting line-up scored 3-146 featuring an unbeaten half-century to Yasmin Colley (50 n.o.). It was a total that proved well beyond the reach of the Cobras, who after one stage being 0-35 after a solid start from openers Hannah Kenny (22) and Crystal West (15) were bowled out for 63. Sandhurst's Maree Pearce was in fine form with the ball as she bagged 3-1 off four overs. READ MORE - BDCA ROUND 14: Gray's 62-ball barrage of powerful hitting in century * Strathdale-Maristians closed out its season with a 14-run win over West Bendigo at Ken Wust Oval. Invited to bat first, Strathdale posted 6-98 before bowling West Bendigo out for 84. Strathdale's Meg Lockhart bowled well to take 3-12 off five overs, while the game's top-scorer was West Bendigo opener Rebecca Beagley (30). * And the Bendigo Goers - who finished third - warmed up for the finals with a 62-run win over Strathfieldsaye at Tannery Lane. The Goers made 4-166 batting first before restricting the Jets to 6-104. READ MORE - The night Shane Warne was the star of stars at Dower Park for John Forbes match This Sunday at 10am. Sandhurst v Bendigo at Club Court. Kangaroo Flat v Bendigo Goers at Crusoe College.

