PGA Tour: Lucas Herbert finishes top-10 at Arnold Palmer Invitational

Bendigo professional golfer Lucas Herbert rocketed up the leaderboard during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational to finish T7. Herbert, who was playing alongside fellow Australian Adam Scott, made up 26 places on Sunday after an impressive four-under par round which included sinking a 16m putt for eagle on the par-five 16th at Bay Hill. Herbert shot the lowest score of the field during the final round but was still three shots shy from the top of the leaderboard. Sport news: The round included a three-under front-nine matched with a one-under back-nine. American Scottie Scheffler (-5) held off Tyrrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland and Billy Horschel (-4) to win by one shot - securing his second career victory on the PGA Tour. Herbert is now projected to climb no.43 on the world golf rankings and 22nd on the Fed Ex Cup standings. Meanwhile, fellow Bendigo golfer Andrew Martin finished T62 on the Asian Tour's Thailand Invitational at Black Mountain Golf Club. More sport:

