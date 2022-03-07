Guitar was stolen from Henry's Bridge Hotel in Echuca
Police are calling for information from the public in relation to a guitar stolen from a pub.
The guitar was stolen from Henry's Bridge Hotel on Sunday between 3.50pm and 4.15pm.
The victim received this guitar as a present from his mother when he was 12 years old and it holds a lot of sentimental value.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Echuca Police Station 5483 1500.
