Police are calling for information from the public in relation to a guitar stolen from a pub. The guitar was stolen from Henry's Bridge Hotel on Sunday between 3.50pm and 4.15pm. The victim received this guitar as a present from his mother when he was 12 years old and it holds a lot of sentimental value. More news: Anyone with information is urged to contact the Echuca Police Station 5483 1500.

