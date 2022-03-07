Arnott's five-wicket haul helps Suns get the biscuits

sport, cricket, BDCA, junior, cricket, Bendigo

Three talented young under-14 bowlers stole the show in the latest round of BDCA junior action. Strathdale-Maristians Blue's Brad Arnott had brilliant figures of 5-5, while White Hills' Oliver Salter and Marong's Cooper Shevlin both took 4-6. All of the weekend's scores and highlights: UNDER-16A - Kangaroo Flat 3-113 (Cain 33*, Rielley 23*) def Golden Square 6-110 (Bowles 38*, Ross 37*; L. McKay 3-13, Orton 2-11). Bendigo United 8-115(dec) (Bassett 50*; Kroschel 3-7) def Strathdale Maristians 6-108 (Bennett 24*; Behrens 3-9). Eaglehawk 3-86 (Taylor 23*, White 22) def Huntly North Epsom 9-83 (Wheelhouse 24, Burrill-Grinton 23; Adams 3-8, Triplett 2-7, Vallance 2-8). Strathdale Maristians Suns drew Strathfieldsaye (abandoned). Read more: BDCA race for fourth to go down to the wire UNDER-16B - Sandhurst 7-120 (Van der hagen 40, Khan 36*; Bassett 3-11) def Strathfieldsaye Jets 8-119 (Matheson 25; Bowe 3-7). White Hills drew Bendigo (abandoned). UNDER-14A - Bendigo United 6-94 (Brown 26*; Travaglia 2-4) def Bendigo United Redbacks 71 (Bassett 3-10, Holland 2-3). Maiden Gully 5-135 (Hadden 23; Mould 2-24) def Strathfieldsaye Yellow 5-95 (DeAraugo 25*, Tamblyn 23*; Mckenzie 2-1). Strathdale Maristians Blue 7-100 (Seipolt 21; Comer 2-4) def Strathdale Maristians Orange 96 (Kelly 24; Arnott 5-5). Strathfieldsaye Blue 6-116 (Armstrong 40*; Fullerton 2-8) def Eaglehawk 7-99 (O'Hehir 30). Strathdale Maristians Suns 4-158 (Ritchie 37*, Purcell 24*) def Golden Square 4-70. Kangaroo Flat 9-139 (Franken 38*, Clarke 36*; D. Overall 2-3) def Bendigo 55 (Rainbow 3-6). UNDER-14B - Huntly North Epsom 7-199 (Archer 39*, Miller 37*, Whyte 29*; Bolton 3-16) def Strathfieldsaye 78 (Moat 21; Howie 3-2, Miller 3-6). White Hills 6-144 (Miller 35*, O'Connell 20*; Shevlin 4-6) def Marong 9-105 (Mannix 35, Wells 24; Salter 4-6, Best 2-2, Wilson 2-4). UNDER-12A - Strathfieldsaye Yellow 8-90 (Moss 53; Brandt 2-3, Carmody 2-13, Kelly 2-15) def Strathdale Maristians Blue 7-46 (Kakran 2-1). Strathdale Maristians Suns 5-165 (Polglase 26*, Monaghan 26*, Cody 21; Donnelly 2-9) def Golden Square 8-70 (Donnelly 22*). Strathfieldsaye Blue 6-72 (Singh 26*; Stone 2-1) def Eaglehawk 8-62 (Stone 27*; Kirke 2-11, Syed 2-11, Read 2-18). Maiden Gully 5-109 (Bellenger 20*; Pysing 2-13) def Kangaroo Flat Green 5-44 (Hargreaves 2-4). Bendigo United 7-135 (Travaglia 42*, Macumber 36*, Westley 31; Gallagher 3-9) def Kangaroo Flat Gold 7-30 (Macumber 2-0). UNDER-12B - Strathdale Maristians 6-72 def Sandhurst 8-50 (Boxshall 2-14). White Hills 5-146 (Dickins 43*, Doyle 23*; Wyatt 2-13) def Maiden Gully 6-78 (J Sawyer 2-1).

