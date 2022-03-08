news, local-news, International Women's Day, police, bias

INTERNATIONAL Women's Day is a time to recognise that a woman can do and achieve absolutely anything, according to Bendigo Police Senior Sergeant Della Nihill. It's a time to speak-up, break the bias and treat everyone equally. Senior Sergeant Nihill has been working for Victoria Police for more than 22 years. RELATED: GMW board director calls for change in water industry this International Women's Day Over her career, Senior Sergeant Nihill has seen first-hand how far the force has come in terms of equal representation. In Shepparton, she was the first woman to join the highway patrol unit along with one of the first women to earn the Sergeant rank. Now based in Bendigo, Senior Sergeant Nihill said over her career there had been challenges in breaking down gender bias. She said, however, a lot had changed - for the better. "Earning 'sergeant' came with its challenges and it was hard to embed myself in a sergeants office where it was dominated by men," she said. "But you bring your own ideas and your own thoughts and you do have to prove yourself but at the same time, you just have to be yourself and bring your own attributes. "People soon realise who you are and who you are about and join you for the ride because they want to work for you." There are currently 7652 women - out of 22,310 officers - working at Victoria Police. MORE NEWS: Shattered dairy farmer can only watch as flood water takes his herd "There are certainly more women coming through now more than ever," Senior Sergeant said. "It's not just important to see women come through but it's important to get more women in senior leadership roles. "Sometimes you find that women in the force particularly need a little more push. I would like to think about the role that I am currently in, that I am a good mentor for both men and women but particularly women." Senior Sergeant Nihill said International Women's Day was all about paying respect to the women not only at Victoria Police but also the wider community. "There are lots of great women that work for Victoria Police and they do such great work for not only Victoria Police but also the community," she said. "A lot of the time they are often raising a family and juggling a work-life balance. So we have to recognise that as well. "There is more to us as women than just a professional stance. We may be coaches, mothers, community leaders and friends, there is so much more to us. "I am a mum of three kids - two girls and a son - and I find that interesting because I am trying to teach my daughters that it doesn't matter your gender: everyone is entitled to the same and they are capable of anything. OTHER NEWS: Bendigo family battling border closure share news we've all been waiting for "Then I am teaching my son that men and women are equal and you treat everyone the same and I like to think that I am bringing up the next generation to see the world through that lens." Lots have changed though since she began her career in terms of flexibility, Senior Sergeant Nihill said. "It's a great career, it pays well, it has good leave, good work-life balance and it would be great to see more women in the force, there are many things in place now that weren't before," she said. "I would love to see more women in leadership and higher roles because it comes back to encouraging women that they have the skills and we want them to give it a go." Two decades later, Senior Sergeant Nihill is thriving and continues to enjoy her job. "I still love it, 22 years later," she said. "Victoria Police needs to become not just gender diverse but more diverse across all religions and communities because Victoria Police is just a representation of the community and I think it would be great to get women from cultures join the force would be a really great thing. "I love speaking to women and encouraging them to push themselves... let's breakdown the gender bias and treat everyone equally." March 8 marks International Women's Day. The theme of this IWD 2022 is #BreakTheBias. The Bendigo Advertiser will be publishing several articles over the course of the day sharing the stories of women in the Bendigo community, their triumphs and their battles. To learn more about the week, visit International Women's Day. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124552816/23da0965-1875-4391-b896-b4167effaf0d.jpg/r0_114_3944_2342_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg