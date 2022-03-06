EVCA ROUND 15: Day of upsets as Cobras, Panthers and Rams notch surprise wins

sport, cricket, evca, roudn 15, round, of upsets, emu, valley, cricket, association

WHAT had shaped as a predictable round in the Emu Valley Cricket Association proved anything but on Saturday. Saturday's round 15 featured the top four sides that are all locked into playing finals taking on bottom five sides. However, only one result went as the ladder suggested it would with United defeating Axe Creek, while California Gully, Marong and Sedgwick all pulled off upset results against teams above them. California Gully claimed the big scalp of ladder-leader Mandurang with a 10-run victory at Pearce Reserve. READ MORE - 'He had such a will to win and a lack of fear of failure': Craig Howard on Shane Warne The Rangas had gone into the clash having lost just one game for the season, but were upstaged by the seventh-placed Cobras, who were able to successfully defend their score of 9-136. Captain Taz Fitzallen (37), opener Zac Knapman (29) and Travis Nolan (24) were the chief run-scorers for the Cobras after the visitors won the toss and elected to bat. Mandurang opening bowlers James Bailey (3-17) and James Pietromonaco (2-16) combined for 5-33 off 12 overs, with Bailey's wickets including the early lbw dismissal of Jordan Knight (0) that had the Cobras 1-1. The Rangas had been strongly-placed to chase their target down at 3-91 in the 22nd over before the Cobras struck back with a flurry of wickets, taking 7-35 to bowl Mandurang out for 126. The collapse started when Cain Ladiges (9) was dismissed by Knight (2-21), while the Cobras got a huge breakthrough with the removal of opener Phil Berry (59) with the score on 95. Berry was one of three wickets for the Cobras' Aidan White (3-14), who earlier bowled the competition's leading run-scorer Linton Colclough (10). "It was a great reward for Aidan today; he has been bowling well for the past five or six weeks and it was a great spell from him today," Cobras' skipper Fitzallen said. READ MORE - BDCA ROUND 14: Gray's 62-ball barrage of powerful hitting in century "He got a couple of big wickets for us in Linton Colclough and Phil Berry and was our player of the day." After starting the season 0-5 the rejuvenated Cobras are now 4-3 through their past seven games. * Marong has ended its season with three-straight wins after knocking over Spring Gully at home The Panthers - who have the bye in the final round - beat the Crows by five runs; their first victory over Spring Gully since the 2015-16 season. The Panthers compiled 9-114 off their 40 overs batting first led by knocks from Mark Blume (27) and opener Andrew Gladstone (24). Shaun O'Shea (3-13) and Isaac Willits (3-34) took three wickets each for the Crows, with O'Shea's scalps including the pivotal dismissal of Marong coach David Blume (1) cheaply. In reply the Panthers were able to put the clamps on the Crows from the outset. Not one of Spring Gully's top eight batsmen reached double-figures and when the visitors had sunk to 9-76 the Panthers had victory in sight. However, Spring Gully's No.10 Jayden Mannix (16 n.o.) and No.11 Nick Skeen (18) didn't go down without a fight and lifted the Crows within sight of victory. READ MORE - The night Shane Warne was the star of stars at Dower Park for John Forbes match They pushed the score to 109 and needed six off the final three balls to win before Gladstone (2-27) had Skeen caught on long-off by Tom Wilson to seal victory for the Panthers. "We made hard work of it... trying to get that last wicket I missed a stumping; we dropped two catches and missed a run-out," Marong coach Blume said. "But we got there in the end and it was a great way to finish the season beating a quality team in Spring Gully." Opening bowler Amarpreet Singh (3-16) picked up three big wickets for the Panthers with the dismissals of Lachlan Brook (9), Rhys Webb (0) and Jesse Marciano (0), while Nathan Green (3-16) also bagged three wickets. The Panthers end the season with six wins, six losses, one draw and one tie. * Sedgwick captain Jordan Ilsley smacked his second century of the season in the Rams' win over Emu Creek at JG Edwards Oval. The Rams answered Emu Creek's 9-194 with 8-203. Sedgwick was on the ropes at 3-14 in its chase when Ilsley began his innings, with the skipper responding in style with 102 off just 68 balls with nine fours and seven sixes as his side ended a four-game losing streak. Earlier after being sent in Tyrone Downie's 46 was the top score for Emu Creek, while the game's best bowling figures were Sedgwick's Josh Cleary's 3-22. * And United (145) defeated Axe Creek (9-98) to tighten its grip on second position. United's Dooley Niemann scored the game's only half-century with his innings of 54 n.o, while Mark Smith dug in to score 37 for Axe Creek after the Cowboys' top four batsmen had all been dismissed for six or less. Axe Creek's Ash Dixon (4-37) and United captain Harry Whittle (3-11) were their side's best performer with the ball. * Meanwhile, in the final round of the Upper Loddon Cricket Association, Arnold's Matt Giri scored his 30th career senior century. Giri belted 122 and Phil Scholes 81 n.o. in Arnold's 4-237 against Boort-Yando before the game was washed out. Giri and Scholes put on 172 for the first wicket. And Kingower (7-118) beat Wedderburn (7-111).

