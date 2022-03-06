CFA volunteers continue fundraising tradition across central Victoria

news, local-news,

Country Fire Authority volunteers will once again hit the streets and rattle tins to fundraise for the annual Royal Children's Hospital Good Friday Appeal. This year marks CFA's 71st year supporting the appeal. More news: Clean Up Australia Day: Time to unmask the impact of the pandemic CFA has raised more than $35 million since 1951, helping the hospital deliver world-class care to sick kids. Last year, Bendigo ranked among the top regional fundraising locations for the appeal, giving almost $60,000 for the Royal Children's Hospital. CFA deputy chief officer Kaylene Jones praised CFA volunteers' commitment. "It's a testament to our volunteers' community-mindedness, that not only do they volunteer to keep their communities safe from fire and other emergencies - in their remaining spare time they are also fundraising for other causes," she said. Last year's fundraising efforts: "We are incredibly proud of that effort and pleased to once again step-up and support the Appeal in 2022. "It has been a tough few years for many Victorians, but if you can, please make a donation to this important cause." Other news: Victorians will be able to donate to local brigades' appeals online. Ballarat topped the list of regional fundraising towns last year, contributing $123,231 towards the final tally. Echuca - Moama ranked third, giving $83,105 to the appeal, which celebrated a milestone 90th year. The Good Friday Appeal has contributed more than $399 million to the Royal Children's Hospital since the fundraiser started in 1931.

