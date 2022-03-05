February weather in central Victoria: drier than average

news, local-news,

Rainfall in February was drier than average for central Victoria despite many thunderstorms. Daytime and night-time temperatures were also close to average. In the latest Monthly Climate Summary released by the Bureau of Meteorology, data showed that rainfall across the state was 56 per cent below the 1961-1990 average for the month. The highest daily total for the month, 70.0 mm, was recorded at Reevs Knob in Gisspland February 26. Daytime temperatures in February were close to average across the state apart from much of East Gippsland and North-East Districts, where days were cooler than average. Bendigo recorded very low rainfall, observing 3.2mm of rainfall, the average is 29.1mm. The highest daily maximum temperature recorded in Bendigo was on February 14, with the city recording 37.7°C. Statewide, the mean maximum temperature was 0.43 °C warmer than the February average. The highest daily maximum temperature recorded in Victoria this February was 40.6 °C at Walpeup Research on the 14th. The coldest day saw a maximum temperature of 4.6 °C at Mount Baw Baw on the 3rd and the coldest night saw a minimum temperature of 0.7 °C at Mount Hotham, also on the 3rd. Over summer, however, temperatures were up to 2 degrees above the 1961-90 average over in some areas, with January night-time temperatures the warmest on record across most of the state. A full breakdown of Monthly Climate Summary report can be found here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/124552816/be16bc8b-2265-410d-afda-f3758f03afd7.jpg/r1_0_528_298_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg