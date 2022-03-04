Have you seen Heidi and Sophie?
Local News
Police are seeking information and assistance to help locate missing teens Heidi and Sophie.
The 14 and 16-year-olds from Norlane were last seen in Bendigo on March 1.
Heidi is described as 158cm tall, thin build, fair complexion with black shoulder length hair.
Sophie is described as 166cm tall, thin build, olive complexion with dark brown shoulder length hair.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Corio Police Station 5273 9555.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
- Download our app on iOS and Android
- Bookmark bendigoadvertiser.com.au
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter @BgoAddy
- Follow us on Instagram @bendigoadvertiser
- Join us on Facebook
- Follow us on Google News