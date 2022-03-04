news, local-news, news, police, bendigo, missing, missing person, greater bendigo

Police are seeking information and assistance to help locate missing teens Heidi and Sophie. The 14 and 16-year-olds from Norlane were last seen in Bendigo on March 1. MORE NEWS: Greater Bendigo residents gather at Rosalind Park in support of Ukrainian community Heidi is described as 158cm tall, thin build, fair complexion with black shoulder length hair. Sophie is described as 166cm tall, thin build, olive complexion with dark brown shoulder length hair. Anyone with information is urged to contact Corio Police Station 5273 9555.

