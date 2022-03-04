news, local-news, news, education, bendigo, bendigo tafe, awards, training

On Wednesday night, Bendigo TAFE held its 2022 Industry Excellence Awards in celebration of its students' outstanding achievements and their ability to overcome challenges to pursue education. The awards recognised 45 individuals across all areas of study at Bendigo TAFE, with a newly settled Australian, a return-to-study student and a local fabricator amongst the winners. Young Achiever of the Year, Kwe Kaw was celebrated for his ability to overcome challenges from his past as well as re-settling in a new country. MORE NEWS: Six in hospital as further detections of Japanese encephalitis arise in Loddon and Campaspe regions With his family originally from Burma, the 20-year-old is of Karen heritage and grew up in a refugee camp in Thailand where his family struggled to access food, electricity, and education. "I moved here (to Australia) in 2011 to have better access to education, and to live here in peace," he said. "When I first came here, I had no idea how to speak English." Knowing education would be the key to his new life, and with a goal to complete further education, Kwe undertook a Preparation for Study Course with Bendigo TAFE in 2021. "He has taken on all these challenges with courage. It has been a pleasure to be his teacher and to see him succeed through hard work," Bendigo TAFE foundation and pathways teacher Matt Rolfe said. OTHER STORIES: Bendigo TAFE's overall Student of the Year was awarded to nursing student Stephen Wust for his dedication to his study and career. After working for several years as a chef, he decided to make the move into the healthcare industry. It was then that Stephen made the move from the kitchen back into the classroom, undertaking a Personal Care Assistant course. As he had previously completed his Chef's training with Bendigo TAFE, he knew it was the right place for him to support a career move. Stephen worked as a Personal Care Assistant for several years before deciding to undertake a Diploma of Nursing, again choosing Bendigo TAFE as his place of study. "I always felt like I could do more for people, and I also started to find the processes of the body really interesting," he said. Stephen is now set on completing a Bachelor of Nursing to further his education. Engineering apprentice, Timothy Heather, was awarded Bendigo TAFE's Apprentice of the Year 2021 for his achievements whilst undertaking a Certificate III in Engineering - Fabrication. Having grown up on a local farm, Timothy has always had a passion for tinkering with farm machinery. MORE NEWS: Julie-Anna Inn's head housekeeper Tanya Hicks is retiring after 34 years at the venue This passion led him to starting his career with a school-based apprenticeship in fabrication with Steelwork Bendigo. "I made sure I took advantage of every opportunity I had with Bendigo TAFE, I knuckled down and did everything as quickly and as efficient as I could," he said. Bendigo TAFE chief executive Sally Curtain congratulated all award winners and highlighted the roles played by educators, industry and the state government in the students' success. "It has been an incredible year for students, and I'm proud to celebrate their commitment to education in the face of many challenges," she said. "I'd also like to acknowledge the role of Bendigo TAFE teachers and staff, who have gone above and beyond to support our award winners to overcome these challenges and arrive at this milestone." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

