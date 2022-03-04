news, local-news, news, sport, bendigo, bendigo stadium, dance, Australian Dancesport Championships, what's on, competition

Dancers from all over the country have flocked to Bendigo in hopes of taking home the crown from this year's the 75th Australian DanceSport Championship. Bendigo Stadium's main arena will have to try to keep up with competitors of all ages as the jam-packed schedule begins on March 4. "On behalf of the national board of directors, I am humbled by giving our competitors, adjudicators and spectators a beacon of hope to strive towards as the light at the end of our long dark tunnel becomes brighter and brighter," Australian Dancing Society Ltd president Melinda Hayes said. MORE NEWS: Greater Bendigo residents gather at Rosalind Park in support of Ukrainian community "I'm very much looking forward to welcoming you all to Bendigo this weekend." The competition is normally held in the Margaret Court Arena and has not been able to take place since 2019. Couples will compete to win the title of "Australian Champion" in a range of different events, for all ages and all levels. Evening finals will take place on Friday and Saturday, culminating on Sunday evening with the Grand Finals of all major professional, open amateur events crowning the new "Australian champions". The event is set to host approximately 700 dancers - plus their supporters - and has representation from every State of Australia and approximately 100 officials and will have trade stands where purchases can be made for dancewear and accessories. OTHER STORIES: This year the Australian DanceSport Championship will select all World Representatives for 2022 in the open amateur category. The City of Greater Bendigo Tourism and Major Events managerTerry Karamaloudis said having dancers of this calibre would bring spectators from all over to the city. "We are delighted to welcome the event to Bendigo," he said. "With top professional and amateur competitors taking part, this will be a magnificent showcase. Australian DanceSport will entertain and enthral our community and visitors attending this very exciting three day event." The days will run until 9.30pm on March 4, from 9.30am until 10.30pm on March 5 and 11.00pm until 10pm on March 6. For all enquiries please contact 0418 216 533 or info@theaustralianchampionship.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/133216274/465caf57-a5b5-4a92-a453-789ee1b1a9e5.jpg/r39_0_1041_566_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg