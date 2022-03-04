news, local-news,

AS the situation in the Ukraine rapidly deteriorated on Friday, there was a touching display of unity on show at the Old Church on the Hill. Russian born Veniamin Borozdin and his Ukrainian wife Anna Solodka hosted a Make Pancakes Not War event at the Quarry Hill landmark. It coincided with the festival of Maslenitsa, which is popular in both of their home nations. More news: Fresh attitude ignites new Asian barbecue store in Lyttleton Terrace Curator of the Old Church on the Hill, Rose Vincent, said the event was apolitical and aimed to place a focus on food rather than current events. The Bendigo-based couple does not speak English and relied on Russian translator, Olga Davenport to relay a speech made by Mr Borozdin to open the 11am brunch. Mr Borozdin said Russian and Ukrainian people were very culturally similar and shared a common mentality. He and Ms Solodka had spent about a day cooking all of the food in their home kitchen to present at the banquet. Maslenitsa is considered one of the oldest surviving Slavic holidays and combines pagan and Orthodox traditions. In the pre-christian era, Maslenitsa was known as a sun-festival, where people would spend the week saying goodbye to the winter and welcoming the spring in the hope of a bountiful harvest. The pancake represents the sun and observes the christian tradition of using up supplies of butter, milk, and eggs before Lent. Mr Borozdin said the festival encouraged forgiveness and eating a wide array of crepes and blinis. He reflected on the customs of the season which farewelled winter with a burning scarecrow and assigned special responsibilities to single men in the community. More news: At this time of year, hungry community members need only find a single man and ask him for food and wine. "They have to wear a flower on their shirt to identify themselves in the crowd," he explained. "These single men have to provide wine and food for all people at the event. Don't be cheap!" Ms Solodka said she and her husband and held a similar event for the Bendigo community last year. "The whole idea was to do something good for people," she said. Ms Davenport said she had been in Australia since 2011 and had become a citizen. Though she has made her home here, her thoughts frequently turned to the land where she grew up. "I have family in Moscow, it's difficult, people are stressed," Ms Davenport said. "I have many friends in Ukraine. We are neighbours. It is not a war of the people but a dispute between governments. It's always been like sisters and brothers with Ukraine and Russia."

