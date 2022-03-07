Athletes to feel heat at Box Hill meet

news, local-news,

MANY of the country's best distance runners will feel the heat at Tuesday night's Box Hill Burn meet. Among those to compete will be Bendigo University's Andy Buchanan in the A-grade 5000m, and Moama-based Archie Reid who races for South Bendigo and Bendigo Harriers' Nathan Stoate in the B-grade 5000m. The night's action starts with graded 1000m races at 6pm. First of the 5000m duels is the mixed B-grade at 6.41pm in which Alice Wilkinson from Bendigo Harriers will race. After a fight back from a stress reaction in his right leg to race in the Zatopek 10 and then win the Bendigo 5km Frenzy for a second time, Buchanan was second in the recently-run Hobart Bridge 10km road classic. At Box Hill he will take on Tokyo Olympian Stewart McSweyn, Essendon's Liam Adams, Doncaster's Joel Tobin-White, and Queensland's Jude Thomas in a race where Brett Robinson is pacer. After his victory in the 10km at the Bendigo Ford-backed Bendigo Fun Run on Sunday, Reid will aim to beat the open qualifying mark of 14:25 to contest the 5000m at the upcoming national track and field titles in Sydney. Stoate is also aiming to do the same. Both athletes are coached by Echuca-based Bendigo Harrier Brady Threlfall. Also on the entry list for the A-grade men's 1000m at Box Hill are Tokyo Olympics star Peter Bol from Western Australia, St Kevins star Joseph Deng, Japan's Ryoji Tatezawa, and Brad Mathas from New Zealand. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/j98Hh85wiUB5yeTBh2fLTR/084acb72-4a99-454c-944a-a38460ba9542.jpg/r1_36_1074_642_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg