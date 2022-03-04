news, local-news,

UPGRADES to White Hills Primary School have seen old classrooms and facilities given a new lease on life. The latest upgrades include $70,000 from Victoria's Minor Capital Works Fund to improve the schools toilet facilities. "We're making sure that our schools have the best facilities, our classrooms have the best teachers and that every child is given every chance to succeed," Bendigo East MP Jacinta Allan said. Old classrooms have also being upgraded as part of larger works to the school. More news: The school received $4.6 million in the 2019-20 state budget to transform old rooms into modern learning facilities. The Minor Capital Works Fund works on assisting small projects that make a big difference while also supporting local jobs. It is hoped the upgraded toilets will provide students with improved amenity, cleanliness and hygiene More than 300 Victorian government schools have been allocated funding to fast-track priority projects under the Minor Capital Works Fund to improve learning environments as well as the condition and character of schools. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/dNmjTCUWGCi8W4CsChEdGZ/686eb588-8f40-48c3-a551-0c21ceb6095f.jpg/r78_457_2723_1951_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg