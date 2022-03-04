Bendigo Pro Tour players storm into Saturday semi-finals

news, local-news,

A strong contingent of Australian players have made it through to Saturday's semi-finals at the first week of the Bendigo Pro Tour. Men's number two seed Andrew Harris (AUS) locked in his spot on Saturday after a straight sets 7-6, 6-2 win over Yusuke Takahashi (JPN). Philip Sekulic (AUS) also had a straightforward straight-sets win over Ryota Tanuma (JPN) 6-3, 6-2 and will now meet Harris in one of two men's semi-finals. Qualifier Omar Jasika's (AUS) run of winning-form came to an end of Friday after he was defeated by fellow countryman Li Tu (AUS). The 25-year-old winner took control by securing the first set 6-2 and then a commanding 6-3 victory to book himself in the semi against Thomas Fancutt (AUS). Fancutt defeated Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) 6-4, 7-6 and will look to keep the top form going on Saturday against Tu. In the women's field Ellen Perez (AUS) defeated Chihiro Muramatsu in straight-sets 6-3, 6-2 and will now meet fellow Australian Olivia Gadecki for a semi-final clash on Saturday. Gadecki defeated Na-Lae Han (KOR) 6-2, 6-4 to earn her spot in the match. Jaimee Fourlis (AUS) had a hard-fought quarter-final against Asia Muhammad (USA) but it wasn't enough to overcome the seasoned Californian. Muhammad took the first set 6-3 before Fourlis came back in the second 6-4. However, the American used her experience to take the third 6-3 to secure her position against Ankita Raina (IND) on Saturday. Raina also conquered a three-set quarter-final match - defeating Arina Rodionova (AUS) 6-4, 2-6, 6-1. Following the semi-finals on Saturday, both men's and women's finals will be on Sunday. This week is the first of two weeks of international tennis at the Bendigo Regional Tennis Centre.

