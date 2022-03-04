news, local-news,

1.30pm POLICE are investigating after a collision at a Bendigo intersection on Friday afternoon They have called for the public's help after a ute and a hatchback crashed at the intersection of the Midland Highway and Kennedy Street. The Landcruiser was turning right onto the highway and the Audi was driving straight ahead, but it is not yet clear who might have been at fault, the Campaspe Highway Patrol's Senior Constable Paul Swan said. "We don't know who had a green light, and all that sort of stuff," he said. More news: 'There's nowhere else to go' - Bendigo council homeless decision blasted "We're appealing to anybody that witnessed it, or who has dashcam footage." Paramedics were taking the hatchback driver to Bendigo Hospital for observation, Senior Constable Swan said. Firefighters removed two dogs from the back of the hatchback. They were uninjured. The road is reopening this afternoon. Anyone with information about the crash should call the Campaspe Highway Patrol on 5483 1500. They can call through to the Bendigo police station too, but the investigation currently sits with Echuca-based police as they happened to be driving through the area on other business when the crash occurred. 12.58pm Paramedics have put a female patient into an ambulance for care with firefighters currently caring for two dogs taken from the back seat of the car. It is understood that a friend of family member of the patient will come and take care of the dogs, which are unharmed. Traffic is still being diverted down Kennedy Street from the McIvor Highway as tow truck drivers prepare to remove the car from the scene. The cause of the crash is still unclear. Earlier Police are diverting traffic away from the scene of a crash at the corner of the McIvor Highway and Kennedy Street. Emergency services were called to the scene just after 12.30pm. It appears only one car is involved in the crash with traffic heading along McIvor Road being diverted away. Read more: Traffic is also unable to go through the intersection from Sternberg Street to Kennedy Street. Firefighters are assessing someone in the car, which also has two dogs in the backseat. Paramedics have also arrived on scene. The grey hatchback involved in the crash has extensive damage to its front bonnet. In 2019, a Bendigo resident said the intersection was a black spot after being involved in a crash there. More to come.

